First-year coach Myles Utell admits it was ambitious but his message to his Bedford High School girls tennis players before the season was not just to win this year’s NHIAA Division I championship but to continue the culture of winning it each spring.
Utell, who was a Bedford junior on the first of the Bulldogs’ run of state titles in 2010, wants to build a program of dominance alongside the school’s boys coach, Shawna Morley.
The Bedford girls took another step toward that goal Friday when they won their third straight and fifth Division I championship in six seasons with a 6-3 triumph at Dover.
The Bulldogs finished the season 17-0. Seniors Carley Citron and Taylor Suozzo and sophomore Madison Whitcomb each finished the season unbeaten in singles competition. Utell said he believes Suozzo concluded her high school career with an unblemished singles record.
“That tradition that is passed down on the boys side I want passed down on the girls side and build not just a boys and girls program but a co-ed program of dominance,” Utell said.
Citron and Suozzo, who are both captains alongside classmate Paige Muir, won their respective No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches in the final by 8-2 scores.
As has been the case all season, Whitcomb was the first Bedford player off the court in singles with an 8-0 win over Dover’s Kate Ross at the No. 6 spot.
Whitcomb won each of her singles matches by either 8-0 or 8-1 scores this season, Utell said.
Dover (18-1) received singles victories from Joci Faasen and Emilia Ross, both of whom Green Wave coach Dan Casey said showcased the confidence they have built throughout the season in their matches. Faasen won a tight No. 4 match against Bedford’s May Zheng, 8-5, and Ross earned a comeback 8-4 win over Alisha Tinga in the No. 5 match.
Faasen and Ross are two of the five multi-sport athletes in Dover’s singles lineup.
“Having the couple singles wins we were able to pull out, I think those were great matches for those girls,” Casey said. “They’ve had their ups and downs this season, difficulty at times feeling pressure. Both felt the pressure (Friday) and they were able to persevere through that. I’m incredibly proud of those two girls.”
Muir won her No. 3 singles match, 8-1, and her doubles match with partner Sydney Suozzo by an 8-1 score.
Citron and Taylor Suozzo also won their No. 1 doubles match, 8-0.
“We are blessed with not only strong players at the top but strong players at (Nos.) 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and even 11,” said Utell, who is disappointed his players cannot compete in the canceled individual state tournament this year. “Being able to rely on wins at the lower positions like Madi at (No.) 6 takes off the pressure from having to be a top-heavy team.”
girls tennis finals
Division I
Bedford 6, Dover 3 (Friday)
Singles: Carley Citron (B) def. Rachel Vitko, 8-2; Taylor Suozzo (B) def. Taylor Wilson, 8-2; Paige Muir (B) def. Tory Vitko, 8-1; Joci Faasen (D) def. May Zheng, 8-5; Emilia Ross (D) def. Alisha Tinga, 8-4; Madison Whitcomb (B) def. Kate Ross, 8-0. Doubles: Citron/Suozzo (B) def. Vitko/Vitko, 8-0; Muir/Sydney Suozzo (B) def. Faasen/Emilia Ross, 8-1; Wilson/Riya Ramdev (D) def. Tinga/Zheng, 8-5.
Division III
Littleton 8, Gilford 1 (Friday)
Singles: Olivia Corrigan (L) def. Alyssa Craigie, 9-8 (tiebreaker 7-1); Nathaly Rossi (L) def. Alyssa Gosselin, 8-2; Lauren McKee (L) def. Ashley Kulcsar, 8-2; Kaitlyn Ilaqua (L) def. Avery Marshall, 8-4; Bre Lemay (L) def. Alexa Leonard, 8-1; Carrie Mevnier (L) def. Kathryn Osburn, 8-3. Doubles: Craigie/Kulcsar (G) def. Corrigan/Rossi, 8-2; McKee/Lemay (L) def. Marshall/Leonard, 9-8 (tiebreaker 7-4); Ilaqua/Mevnier (L) def. Gosselin/Osburn, 8-0.