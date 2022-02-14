The Bedford High School boys and girls swimming and diving teams repeated as NHIAA Division I champions in different ways on Sunday at Salem Workout Club. The sole similarity between their triumphs was the number of swimmers who posted career-best races at the meet.
The Bedford girls won their third overall Division I title in dominant fashion, setting two state relay records and posting 307.5 points. Runner-up Merrimack finished with 184 points.
Powered by winning the 200 freestyle relay and two top-four finishes in the 100 freestyle, the Bulldogs boys (242 points) came back to best favored Dover (runner-up, 207 points) and captured their third overall state crown.
Between both teams, the Bulldogs posted 36 personal-best times at the meet. The teams combined for 34 top-six finishes and four individual state champions.
“The girls team went in kind of knowing they were the top of the state so we set different types of goals,” said Annie DeWitt, who coaches both Bedford teams alongside Lisa Pratte and volunteer coach John Chapler. “The boys team, we went in slated to lose to Dover by 10 points. We had a meeting about that and the boys all stepped up.”
Teagen Jeffers (backstroke), Milena Whitney (breaststroke), Megan Leyden (butterfly) and Ela Goucher (freestyle) each posted personal-best times in their legs of the race to lead Bedford to the 200-yard medley relay title in a state-record time of 1 minute, 48.21 seconds. The time was nearly one second faster than the previous mark of 1:49.11, set by Oyster River of Durham in 2016.
Leyden, Goucher, Jeffers and Audrey Sambrook also led Bedford to first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a state-record time of 1:38.27. Division II Hanover set the previous mark (1:39.95) last year.
DeWitt, who coaches at the Executive Swim Club in Manchester and previously coached Bishop Guertin of Nashua, said both relay teams, whose members were picked in December, entered the meet with goals to set state records. She felt confident the freestyle mark was within reach but told the medley team members securing that record would take their best performances.
Leyden, a senior captain who will swim at Bucknell University next year, defended her individual titles in the 100 butterfly (55.79 seconds) and breaststroke (1:06.9). Sambrook, a sophomore, won the 50 freestyle in 24.74 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.41 seconds. Whitney, a sophomore, finished second to Leyden in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.24).
“I don’t think I’ll ever coach such a fast group again — you never know though,” said DeWitt of her girls team. “Megan Leyden is an All-American 100 butterflier ... she’s the fastest swimmer I’ve ever coached in my life but she’s the only one I’m graduating.”
DeWitt said the Bedford boys felt dejected at the meet until around the 200 freestyle relay and 100 freestyle. Before then, DeWitt said, the Bulldogs trailed Dover by about 20 points and their 200 freestyle relay team did not know if it could beat the time Londonderry set (1:35.25) in the earlier session.
Bedford’s Dylan Bradsher-Behra, Ethan Steichen, Jake Oster and Evan Allen won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.54, with each member posting personal-best times to beat their previous season-best mark by six seconds.
“It’s hard to get four kids to come together and swim really, really well,” DeWitt said. “I knew they had it in them. They just had to do it. I thought they would be able to tie it (Londonderry’s time). Did I think they’d beat it by three seconds? Absolutely not because I didn’t know they could do these times.”
Bradsher-Behra (51.1), a junior captain, and Oster (52.5), a sophomore, placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Bedford junior captain Ian Hinsley, sophomore Richard Black and freshman Noah Richardson took fourth through sixth place in the 500 freestyle to cancel out Dover’s Conlan Hurley, Bradley Watters and Keenan Hill, who finished first through third.
With the talent she has in the pipeline, DeWitt said both Bulldogs teams should continue to be in championship contention. Next season, the Bedford boys, she said, could have a similarly strong showing at the state meet to the girls’ performance this year.
The teams are graduating a combined four swimmers this year, with 12 more fast kids coming up, she said.
“Our team is only going to get stronger,” DeWitt said.
NHIAA Swimming and Diving Championships
At Salem Workout Club
Division I (Sunday)
Boys team results
1. Bedford, 242; 2. Dover, 207; 3. Manchester Central, 122; 4. Bishop Guertin, 118; 5. Londonderry, 104; 6. Pinkerton, 97; 7. Portsmouth, 81; 8. Exeter, 66; 9. Keene, 64; 10. Manchester Memorial, 56; 11. Salem, 30; 11. Alvirne, 30; 13. Nashua North, 24; 14. Concord, 23; 15. Nashua South, 17; 16. Merrimack, 13.
Boys individual results
200-yard medley relay: 1. Dover, 1:41.2; 2. Bishop Guertin, 1:44.99; 3. Bedford, 1:46.85. 200 freestyle: 1. Conlan Hurley, Central, 1:47.94; 2. Bradley Watters, Dover, 1:51.51; 3. Ian Hinsley, Bedford, 1:52.91. 200 individual medley: 1. Eamon Griffin, Bishop Guertin, 1:58.28; 2. Evan Allen, Bedford, 2:01.37; 3. Owen White, Nashua South, 2:07.14. 50 freestyle: 1. Alexei Avakov, Central, 21.54; 2. Sean Bailey, Londonderry, 22.28; 3. Joshua McDonald, Memorial, 23.45. 100 butterfly: 1. Noah Kurr, Dover, 52.12; 2. Joshua McDonald, Memorial, 53.43; 3. James LeMahieu, Concord, 54.71. 100 freestyle: 1. Sean Bailey, Londonderry, 49.55; 2. Dylan Bradsher-Behra, Bedford, 51.1; 3. Owen White, Nashua South, 51.63. 500 freestyle: 1. Conlan Hurley, Central, 4:56.95; 2. Bradley Watters, Dover, 4:59.38; 3. Keenan Hill, Dover, 5:04.55. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bedford, 1:32.54; 2. Londonderry, 1:35.25; 3. Central, 1:36.91. 100 backstroke: 1. Noah Kurr, Dover, 54.33; 2. Ethan Steichen, Bedford, 55.89; 3. Dylan Bradsher-Behra, Bedford, 56.24; 100 breaststroke: 1. Alexei Avakov, Central, 56.19; 2. Eamon Griffin, Bishop Guertin, 58.76; 3. Brody Lee, Dover, 1:07.09. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Dover, 3:24.23; 2. Bedford, 3:29.36; 3. Bishop Guertin, 3:29.84.
Girls team results
1. Bedford, 307.5; 2. Merrimack, 184; 3. Exeter, 148; 4. Dover, 133.5; 5. Pinkerton, 115; 6. Keene, 78; 7. Portsmouth, 73; 8. Bishop Guertin, 70; 9. Nashua South, 65; 10. Londonderry, 52; 11. Manchester Central, 40; 12. Concord, 31; 13. Salem, 24; 14. Alvirne, 20; 14. Timberlane, 20; 16. Spaulding, 16; 17. Nashua North, 6; 18. Manchester Memorial, 2.
Girls individual results
200-yard medley relay: 1. Bedford, 1:48.21; 2. Exeter, 1:53.88; 3. Merrimack, 1:59.3. 200 freestyle: 1. Abigail Gowern, Central, 1:57.91; 2. Morgan Watters, Dover, 1:59.02; 3. Teagen Jeffers, Bedford, 1:59.4. 200 individual medley: 1. Meredith Lubelczyk, Merrimack, 2:12.59; 2. Sophia Dmytruk, Portsmouth, 2:12.82; 3. Emily Richardson, Bedford, 2:14.54. 50 freestyle: 1. Audrey Sambrook, Bedford, 24.74; 2. Ela Goucher, Bedford, 25.13; 3. Muriel Lubelczyk, Merrimack, 25.56. 1-meter diving: 1. Ryleigh Mahoney, Salem, 382.4; 2. Kaitlyn Birr, Nashua South, 277.6; 3. Sue Mai White, Nashua South, 275.1. 100 butterfly: 1. Megan Leyden, Bedford, 55.79; 2. Claire Mosher, Exeter, 59.01; 3. Sara Conquest, Merrimack, 1:01.77. 100 freestyle: 1. Audrey Sambrook, Bedford, 54.41; 2. Anna Hennigan, Keene, 55.44; 3. Ela Goucher, Bedford, 55.65. 500 freestyle: 1. Abigail Gowern, Central, 5:09.93; 2. Claire Mosher, Exeter, 5:23.44; 3. Teagen Jeffers, Bedford, 5:24.15. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bedford, 1:38.72; 2. Merrimack, 1:43.43; 3. Londonderry, 1:50.36. 100 backstroke: 1. Sophia Dmytruk, Portsmouth, 1:00.87; 2. Jalen Howarth, Exeter, 1:00.94; 3. Julie Baxter, Exeter, 1:01.75. 100 breaststroke: 1. Megan Leyden, Bedford, 1:06.9; 2. Milena Whitney, Bedford, 1:08.24; 3. Meredith Lubelczyk, Merrimack, 1:08.85. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Bedford, 3:48.26; 2. Exeter, 3:49.84; 3. Pinkerton, 3:55.79.
Division II (Saturday)
Boys team results
1. Hanover, 210; 2. Oyster River, 153; 3. Windham, 138; 4. Souhegan, 130.5; 5. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6. Bow, 111; 7. Milford, 64; 8. Coe-Brown, 47; 9. Hollis/Brookline, 46; 10. Derryfield, 31; 11. Newmarket, 24; 12. Trinity, 18.5; 13. Belmont, 18; 14. Gilford, 12; 15. Sunapee, 10; 16. Winnacunnet, 9; 17. Kearsarge, 3; 18. Conant, 2; 19. Lebanon, 1.
Boys individual results
200-yard medley relay: 1. St. Thomas, 1:50.05; 2. Souhegan, 1:51.02; 3. Bow, 1:52.08. 200 freestyle: 1. Chris Raymond, Coe-Brown, 1:51.18; 2. Edward Barnes, Souhegan, 1:52.07; 3. Quinn Burns, Newmarket, 1:59.26. 200 individual medley: 1. William Carrico, Oyster River, 1:55.87; 2. Andrew Hardjosuwito, Windham, 2:10.19; 3. Michael Dormer, Trinity, 2:19.15. 50 freestyle: 1. Kasie Malcolm, St. Thomas, 23.52; 2. Benton Cesanek, Hanover, 23.62; 3. Ryan Powers, Bow, 23.74. 1-meter diving: 1. Sam Calderwood, Hanover, 411.7; 2. Michael Hertog-Raz, Hanover, 332.7; 3. Brynne Spaeth, Hanover, 250.9. 100 butterfly: 1. Thomas DePalo, St. Thomas, 54.06; 2. Joshua Dion, Souhegan, 55.09; 3. Ryan Thompson, Bow, 59.03. 100 freestyle: 1. Benton Cesanek, Hanover, 51.38; 2. Ryan Powers, Bow, 51.41; 3. Kasie Malcolm, St. Thomas, 51.57. 500 freestyle: 1. Chris Raymond, Coe-Brown, 4:59.65; 2. Edward Barnes, Souhegan, 5:01.01; 3. Quinn Burns, Newmarket, 5:22.6. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Bow, 1:37.46; 2. Souhegan, 1:37.66; 3. Oyster River, 1:43.42. 100 backstroke: 1. Dylan Jewett, Hollis/Brookline, 53.53; 2. Miller Swank, Windhamk, 57.92; 3. Joshua Dion, Souhegan, 58.55. 100 breaststroke: 1. William Carrico, Oyster River, 59.07; 2. Thomas DePalo, St. Thomas, 1:02.39; 3. Dylan Jewett, Hollis/Brookline, 1:03.97. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Oyster River, 3:39.21; 2. Hanover, 3:43.12; 3. St. Thomas, 3:44.38.
Girls team results
1. Hollis/Brookline, 213; 2. Hanover, 209; 3. Oyster River, 156.5; 4. Windham, 110; 5. Winnacunnet, 100; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 96; 7. Derryfield, 91; 8. Bow, 89; 9. Souhegan, 48; 10. Plymouth, 38; 11. Newmarket, 27.5; 12. Monadnock, 27.5; 13. Hopkinton, 24; 14. Conant, 22; 15. ConVal, 18; 16. Milford, 12.5; 17. Kearsarge, 10; 18. Trinity, 9; 19. Stevens, 5; 20. Belmont, 4.
Girls individual results
200-yard medley relay: 1. Hollis/Brookline, 1:51.91; 2. Windham, 1:59.32; 3. Winnacunnet, 2:00.6. 200 freestyle: 1. Megan Reich, St. Thomas, 1:52.73; 2. Skylar Knowlton, St. Thomas, 1:53.16; 3. Cambria Jewett, Hollis/Brookline, 1:57.5. 200 individual medley: 1. Alexis Martino, Windham, 2:05.22; 2. Paige Spencer, Oyster River, 2:14.2; 3. Megan Metiver, Plymouth, 2:17.92. 50 freestyle: 1. Braelyn Wilson, Souhegan, 24.68; 2. Caroline Cavalier, Winnacunnet, 25.1; 3. Eleanor Cunanan, Hollis/Brookline, 25.4. 100-meter diving: 1. Jamina Li, Hanover, 321.85; 2. Charlotte Pidgeon, Hanover, 277.75; 3. Jocelyn Dennis, Hanover, 235.35. 100 butterfly: 1. Alexis Martino, Windham, 56; 2. Caroline Cavalier, Winnacunnet, 56.51; 3. Braelyn Wilson, Souhegan, 58.79. 100 freestyle: 1. Isabela Bobocca, Hollis/Brookline, 55.84; 2. Natalie Keith, Hanover, 55.87; 3. Grace Clerkin, Hanover, 55.93. 500 freestyle: 1. Megan Reich, St. Thomas, 4:58.84; 2. Skylar Knowlton, St. Thomas, 5:06.36; 3. Elizabeth Staats, Hanover, 5:30.54. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Hanover, 1:43.89; 2. Oyster River, 1:44.91; 3. Hollis/Brookline, 1:45.57. 100 backstroke: 1. Cambria Jewett, Hollis/Brookline, 57.82; 2. Isabel Pentony, Newmarket, 59.2; 3. Eleanor Cunanan, Hollis/Brookline, 1:00.76. 100 breaststroke: 1. Paige Spencer, Oyster River, 1:05.43; 2. Cailey Stockwell, Hopkinton, 1:06.92; 3. Gabriella Rizzuto, Hollis/Brookline, 1:09.24. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Hanover, 3:47.93; 2. Hollis/Brookline, 3:48.22; 3. Oyster River, 3:51.31; 3. Windham, 3:51.31.