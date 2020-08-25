The Bedford High School football team will likely have a fall season after school administrators reversed course and are now supporting a proposal pitched by football players.
There is one caveat, however. In order to play ball, the student athletes will be required to participate in fully remote schooling until the end of the season, meaning they would not have the option of hybrid learning where they could attend partial, in-school instruction like the majority of Bedford students.
“We still have to work out some of these details,” Superintendent Mark Fournier said on Tuesday.
Initially, last Wednesday, it was announced in a principal’s email that interscholastic play would not take place this fall in Bedford for football, cheer and soccer; and although the crew season would continue, all races were canceled. Other sports such as field hockey, bass fishing, cross country, golf and outdoor volleyball would be permitted.
On Monday, however, the school board was told that soccer may now take place, and that a proposal introduced by members of the football team is being pursued.
“We were tasked with finding a way to make football work,” said Corey Parker, athletic director for the Bedford School District.
The plan would allow all football players interested in playing ball this fall to choose the fully remote schooling option, according to Parker. Athletes would then be able to return to hybrid learning after quarantining for 14 days following the last day of football activity, he said.
Fournier said the proposal does not need to be formally approved by the school board, explaining Tuesday that it is highly likely the football season will now take place in Bedford — although it is not yet a done deal.
“We are willing to move forward under these conditions,” Fournier said of the requirement for remote learning for football players.
This way, if the football team plays against another high school team and there is some type of COVID-19 case, the risk of spreading that virus to the main body of students at Bedford High is mitigated, explained the superintendent.
Another stipulation within the proposal is that football players would be required to wear masks at all times on the field, including during play. Fournier said he must still have conversations with Parker and the school principal, Bob Jozokos, about the mask requirement.
“I just don’t know,” said Fournier, questioning how necessary the masks would be since the athletes wouldn’t be inside of the high school.
Those logistics must still be finalized, said Fournier, adding it is his impression that the football players are willing to oblige by the proposed stipulations.
Numerous football players attended Monday’s school board meeting and urged school leaders to allow their fall season. Solomon Sanchez, a captain for the team, said the past few months have been very difficult for athletes. If the football players are unable to take the field this fall, Sanchez said the seniors would be at a huge disadvantage for recruiting.
“We only have four years of high school,” echoed Logan Sfeir, a sophomore football player.
Dylan Kumbani, another captain of the football team, said he was devastated last week upon learning that the season was canceled.
“I feel like football is my platform to project my voice,” said Kumbani, explaining it is “not always easy being black in a white community.”
Football, said Kumbani, empowers him and makes him work harder every day, despite all of those challenges.