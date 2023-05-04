Bedford's Grogan and O'Brien

Bedford High’s Sydney Grogan, left, and Regan O’Brien are hoping to being the Bulldogs a state Division I championship before heading off to Ivy League schools.

 DAN DOYON

BEDFORD — Sydney Grogan and Regan O’Brien’s lacrosse relationship with each other began when they were early-grade schoolers playing in youth leagues. It has blossomed into a lifetime of best friendship for the Bedford High School seniors.

As impressive as they have been on the lacrosse field, they’ve also pushed themselves to be their best off the field, and that has set the stage for the next step in an impressive parallel friendship.