BEDFORD — Sydney Grogan and Regan O’Brien’s lacrosse relationship with each other began when they were early-grade schoolers playing in youth leagues. It has blossomed into a lifetime of best friendship for the Bedford High School seniors.
As impressive as they have been on the lacrosse field, they’ve also pushed themselves to be their best off the field, and that has set the stage for the next step in an impressive parallel friendship.
Grogan and O’Brien’s time playing for Bedford and the New Hampshire Tomahawks may be ending, but their lacrosse and lives will be intertwined over the next four years in the Ivy League, O’Brien at the University of Pennsylvania and Grogan at Yale.
“We have been attached at the hip since, I don’t even know when, probably since when we were 5,” Grogan said. “I think we owe our commitments and successes to each other in a sense because we’ve been so competitive since we were young. It was just a healthy competitiveness to keep pushing each other.”
First, O’Brien and Grogan are determined to lead Bedford to a Division I girls championship, and that hopeful run took an impressive step on Wednesday night when the Bulldogs improved to 8-1 with a 14-10 win over Portsmouth (7-2). O’Brien netted four goals and added five assists, while teammate Olivia Matthews added four goals.
O’Brien said that the dream of playing college lacrosse began at a young age.
“There was no other option for us. In our heads, we wanted to play or at least try to play at the highest level,” O’Brien said. “Every year, the love for it kept growing and we had an incredible coach and incredible teammates and you want that to continue.”
Grogan has been a three-sport athlete throughout her high school career, also playing field hockey and basketball. She tore her meniscus in this winter’s Division I basketball quarterfinals and missed playing in the rest of a postseason that ended with a loss to Bishop Guertin in the championship game.
“We’ve had so many role models that we’ve looked up to, whether it be in high school or the New Hampshire Tomahawks and seeing them now play on TV,” Grogan said. “I think it’s been a dream of ours to be on that TV screen and having little girls look up to us the same we did to them.”
Wednesday’s game was Grogan’s third game back to the lacrosse field, and she chipped in with a goal and some tenacious defense.
“I’ve been in the recovery process and my teammates have been there every step of the way encouraging me both mentally and physically and they make it so easy coming back, because this is a team I love playing with,” Grogan said. “(The knee) feels good. It’s a little tiring after a back-and-forth competitive game like that, but it feels good to be back out there.”
Bedford’s 14th year coach Christine Hodgdon said she is impressed every day with how Grogan and O’Brien carry themselves.
“I can’t say enough about their work ethic. They are relentless in their pursuit to get better and make their teammates better,” Hodgdon said. “That’s why they’re in the position that they’re in. They’re leaders. They try to do the absolutely best that they can, but they also try to raise the level of everyone else.”
Hodgdon knew early that she had something special in Grogan and O’Brien. Both eclipsed the 100-goal career milestone last spring as juniors. Both were named to the all-Division I First Team and were U.S. Lacrosse All-Americans.
“I’ve been watching them since they were in youth (leagues), so I was really excited to get started with them,” Hodgdon said. “They compete, they’re out to compete and they’re here to take on any challenge and that’s what you see every time they step on the field.”
Everything Hodgdon sees on the field makes her believe they’re made for the full Ivy League experience.
“Academically, they’re going to do the same job that they do on the field,” Hodgdon said. “They’re trying to be the best that they can, perform at the highest level and push themselves and challenge themselves.”
There was never a set plan for O’Brien and Grogan to attend Ivy League schools. But hard work in every avenue led them to their dream schools.
O’Brien will study business at Penn’s Wharton School and will major in environment and sustainability.
“I loved their culture and players. I know people say, ‘Don’t choose a college based on the coach because they can leave,’ but I was like ‘I love it here’ and I felt so at home,” O’Brien said “ It was like Bedford was dropped into Philadelphia. I love the people there and that’s who I play for.”
Grogan will major in economics at Yale.
“Growing up, it’s always been one of my dream schools and so I’m happy that lacrosse has helped me turn that dream into a reality,” Grogan said. “Very early on, they were interested and as soon as I met them and talked to the coaches, I loved their coaches so much. They’re a program on the rise and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”
The commitments mean they will meet next spring on the field, this time as opponents. That will be a special moment that they’ll savor.
“It’s going to be a competitive battle, but at the end of the day, we’re still going to be best friends no matter what the result,” Grogan said.
Grogan and O’Brien still have the goal to win an elusive first Division I state championship for Bedford. BG won its fourth straight title with last spring’s 13-7 win over Bedford in the final.
“I love my teammates. I wouldn’t want to be there with anyone else besides them,” Grogan said. “We look good. We still have a lot to improve on, but we feel happy with where we’re at and we’ll keep improving until we get to the top.”