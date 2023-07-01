Lana McCarthy thought it was just something people said until she had the same realization.
When McCarthy, a star forward for the Bedford High School girls basketball team, stepped onto the Purdue University campus last weekend, she knew it was the school and program for her.
McCarthy, who will be a senior at Bedford next school year, committed to Purdue this past week. McCarthy, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, received offers from about 15 schools overall, her first being from the University of New Hampshire three years ago.
“Everyone says that when you commit — that you know — and I didn’t believe it but I think that’s just because it hadn’t happened yet,” said McCarthy. “But then when it did, I knew.”
McCarthy said she had a positive feeling about the campus visit from the start and felt like she was already part of the team when she met with the Purdue coaches.
The Boilermakers are members of the Big Ten, which McCarthy said was her dream conference to play in. She watched Big Ten games growing up and appreciates how its teams use post players like herself.
McCarthy said she is considering studying psychology at Purdue because she wants to coach basketball after college and believes those skills will prove beneficial.
The Boilermakers are very versatile with their bigs, McCarthy said, which fits her game well.
“They like inside-out games, they set screens, play high-low and I feel like that’s something that I really enjoy,” McCarthy said, “because obviously I’m tall, I like to strike to the post but then also I’m working a lot on my outside game with shooting and all that so I feel like they’ll be able to use that at a high level.”
Bedford girls basketball coach Kevin Gibbs has offered his advice and opinion to McCarthy throughout her college recruitment process. His suggestions to McCarthy after hearing about her visit to Purdue: Call the other college coaches she received offers from to let them know of her decision.
“What I liked was they took the time to really talk through the academic side of things and expressed what her potential could be in terms of postgraduate opportunities,” Gibbs said. “They showed a tremendous amount of interest in Lana as the whole person, which is what you want. You’re essentially handing off a basketball daughter to their new parents, if you will, and you want to make sure that they’re well cared for. It really sounds like she’s going to be well cared for.”
Purdue was one of a record-tying seven Big Ten teams that made the NCAA Division I tournament last season, falling in the first round to St. John’s. Big Ten champion Iowa reached the NCAA final before losing to LSU.
The Boilermakers went 19-11 overall, 9-8 in Big Ten play and lost to Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament last season.
McCarthy, serving as Bedford’s first-ever junior captain, averaged 20 points and 12.2 rebounds this past winter, leading the Bulldogs to a 19-3 record and runner-up finish to Bishop Guertin in the NHIAA Division I tournament.
McCarthy said she thinks a lot of people expected her to simply stay in the post on offense but she developed her outside and mid-range game this past season. Gibbs said McCarthy was a legitimate threat on the perimeter and when she played outside gave her teammates more opportunities inside.
Even when opponents double and triple-teamed McCarthy, she often still produced offensively. Gibbs said McCarthy’s work with his assistant coaches helped her learn new moves and strategies to deal with double and triple teams.
“This year especially she was really good at reading when she still had the advantage and finishing through,” Gibbs said, “or making a move to really force that help defense to commit and then find her teammates for easy layups or easy shots. The cerebral side of her game — it was always there but it really grew exponentially this past year.”
McCarthy is playing with the Newton, Mass.-based Bay State Jaguars AAU team and working with a shooting coach to improve her free-throw game this summer. Gibbs said McCarthy has already developed into a consistent 60-70% free-point shooter in her AAU games.
McCarthy, who is close to scoring her 1,000th career point, will captain the Bulldogs again next winter alongside juniors Kate Allard and Lyla Stein.
“I see Lana as being a kid who they (the Boilermakers) will take her and teach her even more than we’ve been capable of teaching her,” Gibbs said. “She’s a good student of the game, she’s a hard worker and I can say that I think that she will be molded into a very strong contributing role at a very early point in her time there.”