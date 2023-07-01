Lana McCarthy

Bedford High’s Lana McCarthy is fouled as she lays it up between Portsmouth’s Bella Slover, left, and Mackenzie Lombardi during the state Division I semifinals last season.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Lana McCarthy thought it was just something people said until she had the same realization.

When McCarthy, a star forward for the Bedford High School girls basketball team, stepped onto the Purdue University campus last weekend, she knew it was the school and program for her.