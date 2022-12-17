GOFFSTOWN — If your team scores five goals in a loss, it’s time to go back to the drawing board, Windham High School boys hockey coach Shawn Dunn said.
Those were Dunn’s sentiments after the Jaguars’ 8-5 NHIAA Division I loss to Bedford on Saturday at Sullivan Arena.
The Bulldogs (2-0) scored the game’s first three goals over the opening 2:28 to set the tone and recorded two late power-play goals in the second to secure the win.
Rocco Mancini (4-on-4), Andrew Sylvain and Casey Kramer each scored for Windham (0-2) in the third period but the Jaguars never pulled closer than three goals of tying the score over the final 15 minutes.
“A slow start obviously put us behind the 8-ball and it’s tough to dig out and then didn’t help ourselves with some untimely penalties,” Dunn said. “It seemed every time we got some momentum, we did something to undo it.”
Junior Ryan Lobdell, senior captain Brendan Thornton and senior Javin Manfield each scored over the opening 2:28 to build the Bulldogs’ 3-0 lead.
Lobdell put home a rebound goal in front following a Dom Tagliaferro shot 52 seconds in to open the game’s scoring. Thornton and Manfield then both scored on Bedford rushes 1:01 apart.
Bedford coach Jon Garrity said the quick three-goal outburst came after the Bulldogs started slow in two preseason scrimmages and in their 4-3 season-opening overtime win at Hanover.
“We came out with more energy — definitely more energy and we just shot the puck,” Thornton said of Bedford’s start on Saturday compared to previous games. “Whenever we got the puck, we shot the puck, tried to get a goal and it obviously worked.”
The Bulldogs peppered Windham senior goaltender Vito Mancini (31 saves) with seven shots on goal over the first four minutes and had a 15-4 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period.
The Jaguars pulled within two in the second period before Bedford scored twice in the final two minutes of the frame to give the Bulldogs a 6-2 lead. Bedford’s late-period goals came after Aiden Quaglietta received a five-minute major penalty that carried over into the opening 2:26 of the third.
Bedford senior captain Maddox Muir scored top shelf from the right circle with 1:46 left before the second intermission during a 5-on-3 Bulldogs advantage. Sophomore Parker O’Toole built the Bulldogs’ four-goal cushion with a power-play goal with 58 seconds remaining in the second period.
“It was an unnecessary penalty by us and they capitalized on it,” Dunn said. “That’s what good teams do. They punish you for the mistakes you make.”
Bedford went 3-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill in what Garrity called the best performance from his special teams units so far.
Bedford also received a breakaway goal from Tagliaferro 2:40 into the second and third-period goals from O’Toole and Thornton (power play).
Windham won the second-period-opening faceoff and got on the board six seconds into the frame on a goal from junior forward Austin Mulrenan. Classmate Nate Crowley trimmed Bedford’s lead to 4-2 with his power-play goal that came with 4:15 left in the second.
Bedford junior goalie Tristan Kerr made 12 saves.
“We were able to crash the net early and we were able to really work hard, so we liked what we saw from the forwards — being creative, using our skill,” Garrity said. “Loved seeing that but I think we’re trying to stay even-keeled here because we realize that we did let them hang around way too long.”