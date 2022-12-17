Lobdell
Bedford’s Ryan Lobdell scores against Windham goalie Vito Mancini during Saturday afternoon’s Division I game at Sullivan Arena on the Saint Anselm College campus in Goffstown.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — If your team scores five goals in a loss, it’s time to go back to the drawing board, Windham High School boys hockey coach Shawn Dunn said.

Those were Dunn’s sentiments after the Jaguars’ 8-5 NHIAA Division I loss to Bedford on Saturday at Sullivan Arena.