The Bedford, Kennett of Conway and Profile of Bethlehem girls alpine ski teams all repeated as NHIAA champions on Wednesday.
Bedford took first at the Division I meet at Gunstock Ski Resort with 711 points, Kennett of Conway won the Division II meet at Crotched Mountain with 769 points and Profile captured the Division IV title at Mt. Sunapee with 779 points.
Bedford’s Audrey Purnell (second), Riley Wolfinger (ninth) and Lauren Pothuru (17th) were among the top 17 finishers in the Division I slalom. Purnell (second), Pothuru (13th), Wolfinger (14th) and teammates Clare Montagano (17th) and Abbi Rocco (19th) were among the top 19 finishers in the giant slalom.
Kennett’s Ashley Garside (second), Skyler Sayers (third), Allie Hussey (fifth), Amy Burton (sixth), Mackenzie Carr (eighth) and Morgan Carr (10th) all finished among the top 10 in the Division II slalom. Garside (second), Sayers (third) and Mackenzie Carr (sixth) also placed in the top six in the giant slalom.
Profile captured its Division IV team crown behind 1-2 finishes by Sophie Bell and Emme Bell (no relation) in both the slalom and giant slalom.
Sophie Bell won the slalom with a time of 58.52 seconds and the giant slalom with her 1:15.39 mark. Emme Bell earned a time of 59.75 seconds in the slalom and 1:16.35 in the giant slalom.
Concord’s Savannah Shannon and Purnell finished first and second, respectively, in both the Division I slalom and giant slalom. Shannon won the slalom with her time of 55.85 seconds and posted a 1:13.52 in the giant slalom to earn her second individual crown of the day. Purnell earned a time of 56.8 seconds in the slalom and 1:14.26 in the giant slalom.
ConVal’s Molly Dishong secured the Division II individual titles in both the slalom and giant slalom. She took the slalom with a time of 1:19.4 and the giant slalom with her mark of 1:07.47.
Garside posted a 1:22.93 time in the slalom and 1:07.49 in the giant slalom.
NHIAA Girls Alpine Ski Championships
Division I
At Gunstock Ski Resort
Team results
1. Bedford, 711; 2. Portsmouth, 706; 3. Bishop Guertin, 695; 4. Concord, 676; 5. Pinkerton, 628; 6. Exeter, 623; 7. Winnacunnet, 613; 8. Keene, 591; 9. Londonderry, 522; 10. Manchester Central, 503; 11. Dover, 462; 12. Timberlane, 430; 13. Nashua South, 419; 14. Nashua North, 389; 15. Spaulding, 374; 16. Manchester Memorial, 206; 17. Merrimack, 108.
Individual results
Slalom
1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 55.85; 2. Audrey Purnell, Bedford, 56.8; 3. Brady Beland, Portsmouth, 58.89; 4. Kate Simpson, Bishop Guertin, 58.96; 5. Maddie Goldstein, Bishop Guertin, 1:00.63; 6. Aiden Beland, Portsmouth, 1:01.17; 7. Emily Shepard, Winnacunnet, 1:03.31; 8. Megan Diers, Manchester Central, 1:03.45; 9. Riley Wolfinger, Bedford, 1:03.97; 10. Cameron Stanton, Winnacunnet, 1:04.43.
Giant slalom
1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:13.52; 2. Audrey Purnell, Bedford, 1:14.26; 3. Aiden Beland, Portsmouth, 1:16.15; 4. Brady Beland, Portsmouth, 1:16.22; 5. Maddie Goldstein, Bishop Guertin, 1:16.53; 6. Kate Simpson, Bishop Guertin, 1:17.71; 7. Megan Diers, Manchester Central, 1:18.09; 8. Emma Rose Greenwood, Keene, 1:18.28; 9. Ava Sezgin, Pinkerton, 1:18.69; 10. Anya Bake, Portsmouth, 1:18.88.
Division II
At Crotched Mountain
Team results
1. Kennett, 769; 2. Hanover, 721; 3. Souhegan, 697; 4. ConVal, 676; 5. Bow, 632; 6. Oyster River, 609; 7. Windham, 574; 8. Goffstown, 573; 9. Kingswood, 558; 10. Pembroke, 514; 11. Hollis/Brookline, 358; 12. Merrimack Valley, 162.
Individual results
Slalom
1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:19.4; 2. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:22.93; 3. Skyler Sayers, Kennett, 1:23.94; 4. Adeline Pfeile, Bow, 1:24.11; 5. Allie Hussey, Kennett, 1:24.56; 6. Amy Burton, Kennett, 1:26.36; 7. Holly Reid, Oyster River, 1:26.52; 8. Mackenzie Carr, Kennett, 1:27.53; 9. Lyla Kimball, Souhegan, 1:27.89; 10. Morgan Carr, Kennett, 1:28.22.
Giant slalom
1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:07.47; 2. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:07.49; 3. Skyler Sayers, Kennett, 1:08.38; 4. Lyla Kimball, Souhegan, 1:08.64; 5. Katharine Stannard, Hanover, 1:09.22; 6. Mackenzie Carr, Kennett, 1:09.49; 7. Ella Goodney, Hanover, 1:09.68; 8. Ashley Cotter, Hanover, 1:10.49; 9. Casey McGuire, Hanover, 1:10.5; 10. Adeline Pfeile, Bow, 1:10.57.
Division IV
At Mt. Sunapee
Team results
1. Profile, 779; 2. Derryfield, 726; 3. Lin-Wood, 719; 4. White Mountains, 647; 5. Trinity, 644; 6. Moultonborough, 616; 7. Sunapee, 606; 8. Woodsville, 540; 9. Littleton, 432; 10. Gorham, 358.
Individual results
Slalom
1. Sophie Bell, Profile, 58.52; 2. Emme Bell, Profile, 59.75; 3. Elena Dimaggio, Profile, 1:02.93; 4. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, 1:03.69; 5. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:04.25; 6. Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, 1:05.12; 7. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield, 1:06.02; 8. Mackenna Mack, Lin-Wood, 1:06.24; 9. Hadi Corey, Lin-Wood, 1:06.26; 10. Ella Stephenson, Profile, 1:09.27.
Giant slalom
1. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:15.39; 2. Emme Bell, Profile, 1:16.35; 3. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, 1:18.39; 4. Isabella Cronin, White Mountains, 1:19.22; 5. Lilly Handwerk, Derryfield, 1:19.33; 6. Jamie Lemire, Trinity, 1:19.51; 7. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:19.67; 8. Ella Stephenson, Profile, 1:19.83; 9. Hadi Corey, Lin-Wood, 1:20.48; 10. Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, 1:20.53.
Wrestling
Windham 54, Alvirne 18:
106: Zoe Millette, W, pinned Morgan Gora, A, 5:11; 120: Samuel Oakes, W, pinned Jacob Kulick, A, 1:46; 126: Tylor Tokanel, W, pinned Jenna Kulick, A, 0:24; 132: Aiden Williams, W, win by forfeit; 138: Dylan Roy, W, win by forfeit; 145: Mason Ketelaar, W, win by forfeit; 152: Nicholas Antonucci, W, pinned Connor Fresia, A, 1:28; 160: Con Isaac, W, pinned Grant Dickieson, A, 0:45; 170: Christopher Penny, A, win by forfeit; 182: Hunter Linke, A, pinned Nick Parker, 1:31; 195: Kyle Gora, A, win by forfeit; 220: Matthew Scharff, W, win by forfeit.