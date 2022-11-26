EXETER — Little did Danny Black know when he took over starting quarterback duties for Bedford in August that he would have the dream scenario that every high school quarterback dreams about, but that’s where the junior found himself in Saturday’s Division I championship game against Londonderry.
With his team trailing 14-12 and backed up at his own 11-yard line, Black stared down the challenge of a two-minute drill for a championship and excelled.
Black completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards to set up Colby Snow’s 27-yard field goal with 10.3 seconds left that lifted No. 10 Bedford to a 15-14 upset victory over top-seeded, defending champion Londonderry at Exeter High School. Black completed 18 of 33 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the day.
“It’s just so much adrenaline, you’ve just got to lock in and you’ve just got to trust your guys,” Black said. “We stayed in the moment. We’ve been working on a two-minute drill all year and it was muscle-memory I guess. We executed it very well.”
Black’s final drive capped off a stellar second half in which he completed 13 of 24 passes for 158 yards, which included a 7-yard touchdown pass to Dom Tagliaferro that brought Bedford within 14-6 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Tagliaferro (six catches, 69 yards) and Black also connected for a 26-yard completion down to Londonderry’s 16-yard line on fourth-and-4 that helped set up Logan Sfeir’s 4-yard scoring run. Black’s 2-point conversion completion to Dylan Soden was stuffed at the goal line, leaving Londonderry with a 14-12 lead with 5:25 left in the game.
“He played great. He just put it on the receivers and let us make plays, and that’s all we could ask for,” Tagliaferro said. “I had plenty of confidence, more than I think he thought we all did. We knew going down when he was hitting everybody in the chest, that I knew we were going to go down there and score.”
Black started the championship-winning drive by running for 9 yards and finding Tagliaferro for an 11-yard gain on third-and-1 to bring Bedford to its own 31. After a late hit call moved the ball to Londonderry’s 49, Black found Snow and Joel Poltroneri for back-to-back completions of 10 and 14 yards.
After an 11-yard completion on third-and-10 brought the Bulldogs down to the 25, Black nearly connected for a 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Cibottii, but it was knocked away by Londonderry’s Seth Doyon. Black rebounded with a crucial nine-yard completion to the 10 to Tagliaferro to set up Snow’s kick.
“We knew what we could do and we just had to go out there and execute. That was the best half of football we’ve played,” Black said. “I thought (Cibotti) was going to catch that touchdown pass, so that was a bit of a heartbreaker. Once the field goal unit came on, I felt pretty confident.”
Bedford coach Zach Matthews said Black has progressively improved after taking over for graduated standout quarterback Joe Mikol, and he thrived in staring down the challenge of facing the Londonderry’s Division I First-Team quarterback Drew Heenan.
“This is the type of game environment you want to be in,” Matthews said. “If you’re a quarterback and you can orchestrate a game-winning drive for a state championship, that’s a pretty special thing. That’s something he’ll never forget. He shouldn’t. It’s pretty special.