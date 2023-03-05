Luke Soden
Bedford's Luke Soden, shown in action against Bishop Guertin earlier this season, poured in 41 points in the Bulldogs' overtime win over Trinity in a Division I state quarterfinal on Sunday.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

BEDFORD — In a classic matchup of big-time players, Bedford High’s Luke Soden submitted the biggest play of the game.

Soden, a junior guard, made a steal and drove for a layup to give the Bulldogs an overtime lead, and moments later swished a pair of key free throws to finish with 41 points in his team’s pulsating 93-91 comeback victory over defending champ Trinity in a state Division I quarterfinal on Sunday.