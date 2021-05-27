Bedford High’s Isabella King on Thursday was named the 2020-21 Gatorade New Hampshire Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic and academic excellence, plus exemplary character.
King, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, led the Bulldogs to the Division I state championship this past season. She averaged 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, then capped off her high school career by scoring 23 points in Bedford’s 64-46 win over Bishop Guertin in the state final.
King, headed to Bucknell University on a basketball scholarship, finished her career with 1,115 points. She maintains a weighted 3.96 GPA in the classroom and volunteers locally as part of multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit pediatric cancer research through the Jimmy Fund. King is also a youth baskeball coach.