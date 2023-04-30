Beebe

Exeter High School’s Kristen Beebe delivers a pitch during Friday’s 10-0 win for the defending Division I champions over Bishop Guertin.

 DAN DOYON

EXETER — Kristen Beebe’s fondest memory of learning how to pitch a softball came when she was an early-grade schooler throwing the ball all over her family’s garage in Brentwood with her father, Chris.

Those humble pitching beginnings for the Exeter High School senior right-hander eventually blossomed into dominating the competition towards winning last year’s New Hampshire Gatorade Softball Player of the Year award as a junior while leading Exeter to its second Division I championship in program history.