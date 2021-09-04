DOVER — Without many fans in the stands last season, Darian Lopez-Sullivan made his own noise.
Friday night, he had some help.
Playing before an enthusiastic Dunaway Field crowd, Dover’s electric senior quarterback rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Green Wave past Manchester Memorial 40-6 in a Division I football opener.
Lopez-Sullivan, one of the top returning QBs in the state, scored on runs of 5 and 40 yards, and then a 1-yard QB sneak, as Dover built a 26-6 halftime lead and coasted. The green-clad crowd, mostly absent last season during the pandemic, cheered every second of it — a fact not lost on Lopez-Sullivan.
“It was amazing,” he said. “Having the city of Dover on our side was just amazing. We really are a family here and that was the best thing.”
Indeed, it was a family affair for the Green Wave, who used big plays to win. None was bigger than Brett Davis’ first-quarter 95-yard kickoff return that answered Memorial’s touchdown and gave Dover a 19-6 lead.
Tackling proved to be an issue at times for the Crusaders, who controlled the ball in the first half — running 34 offensive plays to Dover’s 16 — but still trailed by 20.
“We started slow and we made too many mistakes,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “Tip your hat to Dover. But we had too many missed tackles.
“One game doesn’t define a season,” said Sturgis. “We’re athletic and we’re physical. But tonight, we were mistake heavy. We hope to get better every day.”
The game started 15 minutes late because Memorial had travel problems on its 40-mile trip, and the Crusaders showed immediate signs of bus lag.
On the second play from scrimmage, Dover’s Brady McInnes broke one tackle and raced 62 yards for a touchdown. One possession later, Lopez-Sullivan’s 57-yard burst set up his own 5-yard TD, on an option keeper, and it was 12-0 early.
The Crusaders, playing without injured halfback Kai Colson (knee), relied heavily on sophomore Erik Seymore (19 carries, 113 yards). And they answered late in the first quarter when speedy freshman Chase Burris took a swing pass from quarterback Braden Hafeman and blasted down the right sideline for a 60-yard score.
But before you could say “momentum swing,” Davis took the ensuing kickoff and scampered down the right side, eluding one late would-be tackler to go the distance. Moments later, Lopez-Sullivan’s 40-yard TD run made it 26-6 and a game that was momentarily close took on the appearance of a rout.
“At halftime, we just said don’t take the foot off the gas,” said Lopez-Sullivan. “We’re not going to let up. We’re going to keep going. Don’t give them a chance to come back.”
The Green Wave didn’t. They forced three Memorial punts and forced two turnovers, including Davis’ pretty sideline interception.
Lopez-Sullivan’s 30-yard pass to Davis, followed by a 9-yard pickup by McInnes, set up the QB’s final score of the night, making it 33-6.
Christian Morrison added a 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the final margin.