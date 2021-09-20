NEVER KNOWING if its next game might be its last because of the pandemic, the Berlin High School field hockey team last fall adopted the University of Notre Dame football program’s “play like a champion today” moniker.
This season, the Mountaineers are fighting to get back to the game COVID-19 took away from them last fall: the NHIAA Division III final.
Berlin defeated Gilford, 1-0, at home in its semifinal bout last year to reach its first state final since 2015. The Mountaineers had to forfeit before the title game was played after someone within the school building tested positive for COVID-19, coach Nicole Arguin said.
Five Berlin sports teams over the past two school years have lost the opportunity to compete in a state final or meet due to COVID.
“I remember when I first found out, it was sort of a shell shock moment,” Mountaineers senior captain and center midfielder Mia Letourneau said. “I didn’t think it was real. Then I got a call from coach saying everything is canceled because of the COVID cases. I understood but it felt very unfair at the time with how much work the seniors put in. I wanted it not only for us but for them.”
Letourneau said she thinks about how last season ended “kind of often” but not enough to where it upsets her anymore. She has tried to use that experience to motivate both her teammates who went through it with her last year and the freshmen.
“I also don’t want them to dread on it,” Letourneau said. “I want to start this year with a clean slate and (them) have their own opportunity to get to the state championship this year.”
Berlin is 4-2 after beating White Mountains on Saturday.
Arguin said her team has a strong defensive core, a lot of speed up front and strong leadership from its captains in Letourneau, juniors Erin McCormick, Arianah Richard and Cienna Langlais and senior Emily Roy.
“Mia is tough,” Arguin said. “She reads the play and goes hard. Cienna has tremendous speed with the ball. Emily is nifty with her stickhandling. Erin reads the play pretty well defensively. Arianah is the heart and soul of the team. She knows the players, she gets to know them well and tries to set the mood. She’s an important part as far as the chemistry of the team goes.”
Letourneau said the team built chemistry quickly this year because of how Arguin runs the program and its “sister system,” which pairs each upperclassman with an underclassman. Letourneau is paired with freshman Madison Valerino, who she plays alongside in the midfield with Langlais.
Having team bonding get-togethers, which were prohibited last year, has also helped the Mountaineers grow close, Arguin said.
“It makes a big impact for them to be able to not always have me around but to be together — even impromptu things, too, like, ‘Let’s get an ice cream and watch the soccer game,’” Arguin said. “Those things that are happening now that weren’t last year are important.”
In the Mountaineers’ season-opening 4-0 home win over Littleton, they had another experience that they never did last year: playing in front of a big crowd filled with more than just family members. Berlin’s entire boys soccer team and almost all of its girls soccer team attended the game, Letourneau said.
“The chemistry from the players is brought out more from the crowd being there,” Letourneau said. “It’s like having our support system back.”
Berlin has COVID protocols in place like wearing masks whenever people are not 3 feet apart and players must bring their own water. Letourneau said most of the team is vaccinated and everyone is conscious of the protocols but, as a captain, she is strict about enforcing them.
“Last year, after we got shut down, I didn’t want to go through that again,” Letourneau said.
Letourneau said she thinks the Mountaineers can outrun any team in the state but they need to perfect the mental part of the game at this point in the season.
Despite Berlin’s deep playoff run last year, Arguin said her players did not gain the usual valuable experience that comes with that. The Mountaineers didn’t get to take those bus rides to big venues for the semifinals and final together or have the town welcome them home after the title game.
“I don’t think they realized how hard it is to get to that final game because they didn’t get to play it,” Arguin said. “They haven’t seen the whole picture. Going down there, bringing teams makes a big difference when you finally get to play in that big game. It was taken away.”
Getting to the state final this fall “would definitely feel rewarding — like we finally get that moment we all worked for and wanted,” Letourneau said.
“I think that if we work hard enough, we’ll definitely be able to get there,” she said.