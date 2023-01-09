WHEN senior Brooks Craigue is on the ice for the Concord High boys hockey team, he gives his teammates confidence, linemate Dawson Fancher said.
It is easy to understand why.
Craigue, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound, right-shot center, helped the Crimson Tide win the past two NHIAA Division I championships. Concord also won a share of the Division I title with Bedford in 2020, when the championship game was canceled due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Craigue, who will play baseball at Division I Merrimack College next year, was the Division I boys hockey player of the year last season. He leads the Crimson Tide (6-0-0) in goals (16), assists (17) and points this year.
With his four-point outing in Concord’s 5-0 triumph over Pinkerton Academy at Everett Arena Saturday, Craigue eclipsed 150 career points. Craigue finished the game with 153 career points after notching a hat trick and assisting on Fancher’s second-period power-play goal.
“I think everyone looks up to him and wants to be just like him,” Fancher, a junior right wing on Concord’s top line alongside Craigue and classmate A.J. Dow, said after the Pinkerton game. “He’s a role model, really.”
Concord coach Dunc Walsh, who is in his 33rd season leading the program, said Craigue is one of the best players the Crimson Tide have had.
“He’s special,” Walsh said. “He’s just so good in all areas of the game. His compete level is off the charts. He just plays so hard and leads by example. ... He brings a lot to our team.”
Craigue, a second-year captain, is not the motivational speech type but said he leads Concord by sharing his experience from being on winning Crimson Tide teams. He also gives advice to his younger teammates like when to be patient and how to best play together as a line.
Fancher said Craigue has helped him improve his patience, stickhandling and decision-making with passing and shooting over their years playing together.
“It’s really a mental game and watching him just really helps everything,” Fancher said. “He has a good understanding of what to do and what not to do.”
Fancher (six goals, eight assists), Craigue and Dow (nine goals, seven assists) have skated as a line since this season began. This is the trio’s first season at Concord together as a line.
Craigue assisted on Dow’s game-winning third-period goal in the Crimson Tide’s season-opening 2-1 win at Windham on Dec. 14. Craigue also assisted on both Dow and Fancher’s first-period goals and scored the game-winner in Concord’s 5-4 overtime triumph over Exeter on Dec. 21.
“I feel like we know where each other are at all times and we’re just going to keep getting better throughout the year,” Craigue said of he and his linemates. “I know we have a lot more to keep working on and hopefully we just keep playing like we are right now.”
Craigue, whose sophomore brother, Trevor, also plays for Concord, said that Dow and Fancher have set him up for many of his goals this winter. Walsh said Craigue has also improved his shot and gotten a lot stronger over his time in the program.
Craigue scored the game’s first four goals — all in the first period — in the Crimson Tide’s 6-2 win over Exeter during round-robin play in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament on Dec. 27.
Exeter won the tournament with a 3-1 victory over the defending champion Crimson Tide in the championship two days later.
“Brooks Craigue is the best player on the ice every single night,” Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said after the tournament title game.
Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield concurred, calling Craigue arguably the best player in Division I after Saturday’s game. Littlefield said he told his players not to solely focus on Craigue but to be aware of where he is on the ice.
Craigue said he does not have any goals for his last hockey season before switching to baseball. Other than winning another state hockey championship, that is.
“He just cares about the team,” Walsh said. “He cares about winning, he plays the right way and guys in the league just respect him so much. They don’t come around very often.”