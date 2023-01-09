Craigue

Concord High’s Brooks Craigue stickhandles away from Pinkerton Academy’s Campbell St. Pierre during Saturday’s game at Everett Arena. The Crimson Tide, unbeaten in Division I play, prevailed 5-0.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

WHEN senior Brooks Craigue is on the ice for the Concord High boys hockey team, he gives his teammates confidence, linemate Dawson Fancher said.

It is easy to understand why.