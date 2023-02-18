BEDFORD — Following Friday night’s 73-66 loss to Bishop Guertin, Bedford High School coach Kevin Gibbs brushed off his team’s loss to Portsmouth earlier this season and called BG and Bedford the two best girls basketball teams in the state.
While there can be some debate about who’s No. 2, there’s no question BG has established itself as the team to beat entering next month’s Division I tournament.
The Cardinals overcame a sluggish first half Friday night — Bedford led by 12 early in the second quarter — and raised its record to 16-0. Barring the unforeseen, BG will be the No. 1 seed entering the postseason.
Bedford, which lost to Portsmouth 55-53 last month, fell to 14-2 and slid to third place in the Division I standings, one spot below the Clippers (15-1).
“This is as arrogant as you’ll ever hear me get, but I think you had the two best girls teams in the state go at it and the final score I don’t think was indicative of what a great game it was,” Gibbs said. “Honestly, the bottom line is we fouled them to victory … and let’s face it, they’re good at attacking the rim. They’re good at free throws.”
BG, which received a game-high 30 points from guard Brooke Paquette, was 25 of 33 from the free-throw line. Bedford made 4 of its 11 free-throw attempts.
Meghan Stack (18) and Caitlyn Wheeler (16) also scored in double figures for BG.
“I just thought we didn’t play with a lot of poise in the first half,” BG coach Brad Kreick said. “Uncharacteristic of our kids.”
Kate Allard led the Bedford offense with 24 points. Lyla Stein added 12 and Lana McCarthy finished with 10 — all in the first half.
McCarthy picked up her third foul early in the second half and was on the bench for most of the third quarter. The Cardinals took advantage by outscoring the Bulldogs 24-16 in the quarter, after being held to 26 points in the first half. Stack, a 6-foot forward, scored eight of her 18 points in the third.
“The reality is it was a calculated risk, but if Lana picks up her fourth she has to sit a good part of the fourth,” Gibbs said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll see them again. I would say guardedly optimistic that we’ll see them again.”
BG, which beat Bedford in last year’s Division I championship game, took a 63-60 lead on back-to-back layups by Paquette and Stack with just over two minutes to play. Bedford was within three points, 69-66, with 31.4 seconds left, but Paquette made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.
“Obviously Stack stepped up big in the third quarter and made a big difference,” Kreick said. “Good things usually happen when she touches the ball on the offensive side of the floor. We wanted to play inside-out as much as we could in the third quarter to settle things down.
“Brooke, as she always does in big games when things are on the line … she kind of carried us home in the fourth quarter. Really lucky to have her. She’s a big-game kid.
“It was ugly at times. We’ll clean up the stuff we didn’t do well, but at the end of the day the most important thing is we had more points on the scoreboard than they did at the end of the game.”