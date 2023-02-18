Brooke Paquette
Bishop Guertin’s Brooke Paquette lays it up between Bedford’s Kate Allard, left, Ava DuBois and Lyla Stein, right, during Friday night’s Division I game in Bedford.

 Josh Gibney/ Union Leader

BEDFORD — Following Friday night’s 73-66 loss to Bishop Guertin, Bedford High School coach Kevin Gibbs brushed off his team’s loss to Portsmouth earlier this season and called BG and Bedford the two best girls basketball teams in the state.

While there can be some debate about who’s No. 2, there’s no question BG has established itself as the team to beat entering next month’s Division I tournament.