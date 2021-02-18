The Bishop Guertin High School girls basketball team left Pinkerton Academy’s Hackler Gymnasium on Thursday night the same way it arrived: unbeaten.
In what figured to be one of its toughest tests during the regular season, BG built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and maintained a comfortable cushion the rest of the way en route to a 52-37 victory over previously unbeaten Pinkerton.
BG, which starts five sophomores, received a 19-point performance from forward Meghan Stack, who may have been at her best on the defensive end of the floor.
“She’s gonna be one of the better ones we’ve had here,” BG coach Brad Kreick said. “She does everything well. She’s very, very good defensively. She made a bunch of plays for us and made them at the right time.”
Pinkerton was within nine points and had the ball late in the third when Stack came up with a steal and layup that pushed the lead back to double digits. Stack also scored the final basket of the quarter seconds later to give the Cardinals a 13-point advantage, 41-28, with eight minutes to play.
The victory raised BG’s record to 12-0. Pinkerton suffered its first loss and fell to 5-1.
“They’re just a fine-tuned machine and you have to play every minute against them,” Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey said. “We missed a lot of uncontested layups and if we could have made even half of them it would have made BG feel like it was in a more competitive game. In a game like this, you can’t afford to miss shots like that. BG’s defense is too good. They overplay and they’re aggressive.”
Catelyn Wheeler and Olivia Murray each had 12 points for the Cardinals, who led 30-19 at halftime.
Stack was one of three BG starters who sat the majority of the second quarter with two personal fouls.
“I thought the second half of the second quarter was a key stretch for us because we had three players in foul trouble but still had an 11-point lead at halftime,” Kreick said. “That’s a good team and they kept coming at us.”
Becca Farnum (nine), Kristina Packowski (eight) and Elizabeth Lavoie (seven) led Pinkerton in scoring.
“I’m not angry with my girls, just a little frustrated,” Buskey said. “I’d like to think we’ll learn from this and get better.”