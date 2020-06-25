Caroline Fischer of Bishop Guertin of Nashua is the 2019-20 Gatorade New Hampshire Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Fischer is the first such Gatorade honoree to be chosen from BG.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The senior won the two-mile run at the Ocean Breeze Miles Mania meet in March, clocking a time of 10:51.6, which ranked as the nation’s No. 25 prep performance indoors in 2020. The state’s Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall, Fischer swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the Division I state meet in the spring of 2019.
A 16-time All-State honoree between track and cross country and a four-time All-New England selection, she also took 15th in the mile at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor.
Fischer serves on the leadership team of Bishop Guertin’s Campus Ministry, helping to organize high school Masses and performing community outreach. Also a eucharistic minister at the high school and at Ste. Marie Church in Manchester, she has donated her time as a preschool religious education volunteer in the Seeds/Promises program in addition to volunteering on behalf of local road races.
“Caroline Fischer is one of the finest distance runners in New Hampshire, New England and the nation,” said Joe Scascitelli, coach at Exeter High School. “She battled Lyme disease during her last three years of high school, but she still managed to perform at a high level. She may very well be the most courageous and toughest kid that I have ever seen at the high school level.”
Fischer has maintained a 3.82 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Providence College this fall.