Every time Bill Larkins logs on to his computer, he reads the quote on his desktop that reminds him why he went from a clueless parent in the stands to a 12-year field hockey coach.
The quote is from one of his recent Manchester Central/West field hockey players. It explains how the program was the most important part of her high school experience because it prioritized helping athletes become responsible adults over wins and losses.
“I was lucky to have that quote shared with me to see that I was getting through to the athletes in the way that I had aspired to,” Larkins said.
Larkins stepped down as the Manchester Central/West field hockey coach last fall after 12 years leading the program. The Manchester resident said nearly the entire reason was because he had to pick between coaching and his job as the chief engineer at a manufacturing company.
Larkins, 61, took the engineer job two years ago. The company supported Larkins’ coaching schedule, he said, but he felt he could no longer balance the positions while giving his full effort to both. The Central/West head coaching position is still open.
“I had to pick one,” Larkins said, “and, given that I think it would be easier to get back into coaching than to get this job back some years down the road when I could pick between the two differently, I chose the job.”
Before he took over at Central in 2011, Larkins knew nothing about field hockey. Now he is a level 2 certified USA Field Hockey coach and plays for the Team USA Over-60 Men’s Masters Team.
Central’s best statistical season under Larkins was 2016, when it went 12-1-1 and reached the NHIAA Division I semifinals. West joined to form the current co-op in 2020, which Larkins said he believes was the first time West offered varsity field hockey since Bedford High School opened.
Central/West missed the playoffs last year after a 6-10 regular season but made the quarterfinals in 2021. Central also qualified for the postseason in 2017 and 2018.
“From a performance standpoint, that was obviously a great year (2016),” Larkins said. “We’ve had some great teams since then. I’d like to think that once we got on our footing that, even in the years where we only made it to the quarters or less, we were still a competitive team that kept in every game.”
About 50-60 kids tried out for the program before that 2016 season, which Larkins said was the most during his tenure.
Numbers declined afterward, Larkins said. Towns like Hooksett and Candia ended their partnerships with Central and the school’s overall population and sports participation rates decreased, he said.
Larkins said research into why Manchester public high school students are not trying out for sports would be beneficial. He credited Manchester School District director of athletics Christine Pariseau-Telge and the athletic directors at Central, West and Memorial for their passion and effort toward making sports in the city successful.
For high school programs to thrive, Larkins said they must have a robust feeder program between club and middle school teams. Larkins said it proved greatly beneficial while he was coaching to have a stable field hockey coach at McLaughlin Middle School in Pat Janson.
The Middle School at Parkside and Southside Middle School do not currently have field hockey teams and the field hockey coach position at Hillside Middle School is open, Larkins said.
Larkins has worked to popularize the sport at the youth level with the Manchester Hockey Roos program that runs in the summer and fall. Larkins and Saint Anselm College field hockey coach Carolyn King-Robitaille co-founded the free program seven years ago. It is open to boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grade.
Larkins said he will still continue to coach with Manchester Hockey Roos. More than 60 kids signed up for the program this summer, Larkins said.
“You can’t speak highly enough of what all of our nonprofit recreational sports teams do for us,” Larkins said, “and then you can extend it out another layer. Having club programs — whether they’re for-profit or not, it doesn’t matter — they give us another set of opportunities for the kids that are coming up to get exposed to the sport, get expert coaching on any sport, field hockey included. ... It isn’t one thing.”
Larkins’s advice to his eventual successor at Central/West is to focus on their athletes’ experience holistically, make connections within the city’s field hockey community and lean on their athletic administration.
“These athletes move in groups,” Larkins said. “They move with their friends. If we can help them enjoy the game, enjoy being with each other, the numbers will come.”