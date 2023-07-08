Larkins

BILL LARKINS

Every time Bill Larkins logs on to his computer, he reads the quote on his desktop that reminds him why he went from a clueless parent in the stands to a 12-year field hockey coach.

The quote is from one of his recent Manchester Central/West field hockey players. It explains how the program was the most important part of her high school experience because it prioritized helping athletes become responsible adults over wins and losses.