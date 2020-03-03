McLaughlin nets two as BG advances to meet top-seeded Concord.
HOOKSETT — The Bishop Guertin of Nashua girls’ hockey team has not always played to its potential this season but it certainly did in its 5-2 first-round playoff win over Bishop Brady/Trinity/West Tuesday at Tri-Town Ice Arena.
The ninth-seeded Cardinals dominated possession, scored early in each period and did not allow eighth-seeded Bishop Brady/Trinity/West to get on the scoreboard until the final 2:55 of the contest.
Bishop Guertin (10-9) will play at top-seeded Concord (16-2) in the quarterfinal round Friday at 5 p.m. Brady/Trinity/West finished with a 10-8-1 overall record.
“After the first puck drop, I think the way that they were skating and the way that they were going to the puck and the way that they were actually listening to the coaches on what we wanted them to do, they seemed to be there (Tuesday) right from the very beginning,” Cardinals coach Scott Ciszek said of his players.
Bishop Guertin scored once in each of the first two periods to take a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.
Bishop Guertin forward Julie McLaughlin, who logged two goals and an assist, opened the game’s scoring 3:15 in with her first goal, which came from the left circle off an assist from linemate Allyson McMahon.
McLaughlin, a sophomore from Merrimack, then assisted on fellow linemate Kathryn Simpson’s goal 4:02 into the second period that doubled the Cardinals’ advantage.
The puck squirted out of traffic and to Simpson in front of the Brady/Trinity/West cage. The junior forward then collected the loose puck before going top shelf on Brady/Trinity/West junior goalkeeper Emily Senko.
McLaughlin (power play), Lindsay Hult and Brianna DeFelice each scored over the opening 4:32 of the third period to build Bishop Guertin a 5-0 advantage. DeFelice scored her goal in front 19 seconds after McLaughlin’s second tally, which came via a shot from the left circle.
McLaughlin credited the Cardinals’ strong third-period start to how badly she and her teammates wanted to take a 3-0 lead.
“The third goal was going to be very important,” McLaughlin said. “It was either going to bring (Brady/Trinity/West) within one or it was going to put us ahead and as we’ve seen from our previous games this year, if we get that third goal we tend to be able to go a lot faster and it tends to keep our confidence and momentum up. I think that was a big factor.”
The Cardinals practically lived in the Brady/Trinity/West zone in the second period and had a 24-8 shots-on-goal advantage after the first 30 minutes. Bishop Guertin outshot Brady/Trinity/West 31-18 overall.
Brady/Trinity/West’s numbers disadvantage and amount of time spent in its own zone left the team with tired legs by the third period, coach Dan Earley said. Brady/Trinity/West has 13 players on its roster, seven fewer than the Cardinals.
“They play three lines and we’re playing two, two and a half,” Earley said. “And if they’re on their game and they’re moving the puck, they’re stretching us all over the ice so they wore us out. We were with them for two periods, really, but we just couldn’t get a break. We couldn’t get behind their defense.”
Courtney Ingham put Brady/Trinity/West on the board with 2:55 remaining with her power-play goal. The sophomore forward also assisted on teammate Haley Hildreth’s goal that capped the game’s scoring with 55.7 seconds left. Hildreth, a senior, scored after Brady/Trinity/West pulled Senko (26 saves) for an extra skater.
BG netminder Sarah King, a junior from Hudson, made 16 saves.
The Cardinals will have the chance to avenge their 6-5 loss to Concord on Jan. 21 when they visit the Crimson Tide on Friday.
“That’s one of the games that we showed up to play,” Ciszek said of his team’s Jan. 21 meeting with Concord. “We gave them a good 6-5 win when we played them last time...This season, it could be anybody’s game. It just depends upon who shows up.”