Bishop Guertin High School has found its varsity football coach.
BG announced Wednesday that it has hired former Epping/Newmarket head coach Anthony Nalen to fill that position. Nalen has been the head coach at Lunenburg (Mass.) since 2020, the same year he resigned as Epping/Newmarket’s head coach.
“We are excited to have Coach Nalen join our Bishop Guertin community,” BG athletic director Ryan Brown said in a press release. “In all of our communications with him and in conversations with those who have worked closely with him over the years, Coach Nalen’s commitment to creating strong relationships with his student-athletes and their families was clearly evident. His track record of winning at the high school level across several programs in the last decade demonstrates an ability to adapt and thrive in new settings.”
Nalen, who graduated from Springfield College in 2010, guided Lunenburg to an 18-9 record during his time there. His Epping/Newmarket team went 3-6 and failed to make the Division III playoffs in 2019, his only season at the school. He has also been the head coach at four other Massachusetts high schools: Matignon, Bishop Connolly, Randolph and Saugus.
Nalen graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in Everett, Mass., and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.
The Cardinals posted an 8-3 record last season. Pinkerton Academy beat BG in the Division I quarterfinals, 14-12.
Nalen replaces John Trisciani, who resigned as BG’s head coach five days after the loss to Pinkerton.
“The bedrock of our football team is strong,” Brown said. “We look forward to welcoming Coach Nalen to Bishop Guertin to continue to build on that foundation of excellence.”