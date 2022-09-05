Santosuosso

Bishop Guertin quarterback Matt Santosuosso eludes a tackle attempt by Nashua South’s Byron Katrox on his way to a 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Saturday night’s 37-7 victory for the Cardinals.

 DAN DOYON

MATT SANTOSUOSSO emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the state last year after taking over the reins for Bishop Guertin High School, quickly establishing himself as a dual threat who caused headaches for opposing defenses.

Santosuosso entered his senior season wanting to stamp himself as the best, and his mission began in impressive fashion in Saturday night’s Division I season opener against Nashua South.