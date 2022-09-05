Bishop Guertin quarterback Matt Santosuosso eludes a tackle attempt by Nashua South’s Byron Katrox on his way to a 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Saturday night’s 37-7 victory for the Cardinals.
MATT SANTOSUOSSO emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the state last year after taking over the reins for Bishop Guertin High School, quickly establishing himself as a dual threat who caused headaches for opposing defenses.
Santosuosso entered his senior season wanting to stamp himself as the best, and his mission began in impressive fashion in Saturday night’s Division I season opener against Nashua South.
Santosuosso rushed 18 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing 6 of 11 passes for 62 yards and two scores to lead the Cardinals to a 37-7 victory over the Panthers at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
“It’s definitely a motivating factor (to be the best) and definitely going to push me to get better every single game and keep striving,” Santosuosso said. “I’m definitely more comfortable.”
Santosuosso rushed for 1,300 yards last year and 15 touchdowns, finishing with over 2,000 combined yards in leading Bishop Guertin to a 7-3 season that ended with a 61-31 loss to Salem in the Division I quarterfinals.
Bishop Guertin coach John Trisciani said that Santosuosso’s first season under center went so well that he couldn’t pinpoint any specific areas in which he has improved other than experience, helping him advance to a higher level.
“I think his understanding of the game is probably his biggest improvement,” said Trisciani, “because last year was his first year as a varsity starter at quarterback. So things we have to repeat over and over last year, now we don’t have to repeat it to him ...”
“He’s now the one helping his teammates,” Trisciani said. “He’s able to clarify when the running back is on the wrong side, or when the receiver is on the wrong count. He’s been able to take control of the offense and we’re really happy with that.”
Trisciani said Santosuosso gained 10 pounds over the offseason, making it even more difficult for defenders to take him down.
His field awareness and physical attributes were on full display at the end of the first quarter when on third-and-7, he took his time, found a seam and raced down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown run to give Bishop Guertin a 15-0 lead.
“He was outstanding and I think what people didn’t see is that we had some breakdowns and some miscues and he made a football decision and went,” Trisciani said. “I think he’s as good as anybody in New Hampshire.”
An emphasis for Santosuosso entering this season was to work on his passing game, as he worked at the TK QB Academy, run by former Nashua South and UNH star Travis Knight, over the summer.
Santosuosso began Saturday’s scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Connor Guibord on the game’s opening drive, but his next touchdown pass truly displayed the throwing progress he has made.
On a second-and-7 midway through the third, Santosuosso rolled out to his left and threw a perfect pass on the run to the back of the end zone to Gavin Bombara for a 26-yard score.
“I’m definitely improving in the passing game, and just getting better with the route combinations,” Santosuosso said. “That touchdown pass (to Bombara) felt great, especially since we threw the same pass in the jamboree, and it worked perfectly.”
“He continues to try to improve his game in any way possible, read defenses and continue to develop as a thrower,” Trisciani said. “He’s taken a lot of pride in being known not just as a runner. You’ve got to take advantage of this by filling the box, and I think he’s more confident throwing the ball. We’re just happy with his performance.”
Trisciani was also happy with how Santosuosso played from his safety position on Saturday. He finished second on the team in tackles last year with 60. Santosuosso also returned kicks and punted.
“This was a great way to start my senior year,” Santosuosso said. “We definitely want to go all the way and we’re going to keep working for it.”
Santosuosso and Bishop Guertin, ranked No. 3 in the Union Leader Power Poll Power this week, travel to Plaistow to take on No. 5 Timberlane (1-0) on Friday night.