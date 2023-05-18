BG Hughes

NASHUA — Chris Cameron is still waiting to see his Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse team play its best over a full game. The Cardinals’ 16-6 NHIAA Division I victory over Pinkerton Academy at Stellos Stadium on Thursday, though, was the closest they’ve gotten to a full-game effort, he said.

Bishop Guertin (12-3), which is unbeaten against New Hampshire competition, had a 3-0 lead after the opening quarter and scored the game’s first six goals.