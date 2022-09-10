220911-spt-exeterfb1

Exeter running back Ethan Moss (26) is congratulated by his teammates after his 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Saturday’s 35-21 interstate win for the Blue Hawks over Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.).

 DAN DOYON

EXETER – When Exeter High School football coach Bill Ball was looking for an out-of-state game to fill the schedule, he looked to Vermont and asked Rutland coach Mike Norman who would be good competition, and Norman told him to give a call to Champlain Valley Union, who is the defending Division I champion in Vermont.

After making the three-hour trip from Hinesburg, the Redhawks’s day got a little longer quickly.