Exeter running back Ethan Moss (26) is congratulated by his teammates after his 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Saturday’s 35-21 interstate win for the Blue Hawks over Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.).
EXETER – When Exeter High School football coach Bill Ball was looking for an out-of-state game to fill the schedule, he looked to Vermont and asked Rutland coach Mike Norman who would be good competition, and Norman told him to give a call to Champlain Valley Union, who is the defending Division I champion in Vermont.
After making the three-hour trip from Hinesburg, the Redhawks’s day got a little longer quickly.
Exeter senior running back Desmond Rugg took a handoff on the game’s second play from scrimmage and ran untouched up the middle to finish off a 77-yard touchdown scamper that was the first of many explosive plays in Exeter’s 35-21 victory on a steamy Eustis Field inside William Ball Stadium.
“It was just great blocking and it was one cut and go,” Rugg said. “It was just like practice. We ran last week and it worked, and today was the same thing.”
Exeter (2-0) opened its Division I schedule with a 31-14 victory over Portsmouth/Oyster River. The Blue Hawks entered this week as the No. 2 team in the the New Hampshire Union Leader Poll behind defending Division I champion Londonderry (1-1). The Lancers traveled to Warwick, R.I., on Saturday and dropped a 40-20 decision to Bishop Hendricken.
Rugg set the tone on the first series, and fellow senior running back Ethan Moss followed with a 64-yard run up the gut for a score in Exeter’s next series that gave the Blue Hawks a 14-0 lead with 5:23 left in the first quarter. Moss finished with 155 yards rushing on just nine carries and added a second touchdown from one yard out that followed a 25-yard run to give Exeter a 21-0 lead with 10:02 left in the second quarter.
“My linemen worked hard to make it easy on me and the holes were there,” Moss said. “It was great blocking by the line. The tight ends got down the field, my cut was there and I just did my part. It’s great to have that explosive, big-play ability.”
Champlain Valley (1-1) closed to within 21-7 late in the second quarter, but Exeter’s Evan Delore returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown to give Exeter a 28-7 halftime lead.
The Redhawks closed to within 28-14, but Bradley Richards gave Exeter back their comfortable cushion with a two-yard touchdown run with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
“(Champlain Valley) is a tough team, has some skill and are well-coached,” Ball said. “It was great to see those explosive plays, but I think we have to do a better job of grinding it out in the second half. But overall it was a good win over a quality opponent.”