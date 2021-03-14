Defense propelled the Bishop Guertin High School boys basketball team to a 42-35 victory over Winnacunnet in Saturday’s Division I championship game. There can be no debate about that.
BG pressured Winnacunnet and the Warriors didn’t handle that pressure well. Winnacunnet was held to its lowest point total in any game this season.
“BG is athletic, long, they play really hard and they put pressure on us, which has been our Achilles heel this season,” Winnacunnet coach Jay McKenna said. “We had a tough time making shots.”
Winnacunnet didn’t help itself at the free throw line, where it missed 14 of its 24 attempts.
BG held Winnacunnet to 13 points in the first half and the Cardinals led by seven at halftime. BG’s lead was three points, 26-23, after three quarters. Winnacunnet trailed by one point, 26-25, following a Joe Allen basket early in the fourth, but BG never relinquished the lead. The Cardinals led by 10 with 1:33 to play.
The Cardinals squandered a double-digit lead and lost to Nashua North in their final regular season game, but regrouped and went 5-0 in the postseason.
BG’s other tournament victories came against Nashua South (62-48), Nashua North (70-44), Alvirne (54-40) and Londonderry (55-38).
BG coach John Fisher said he was thankful a tournament was played this year.
“We got this whole season in and it’s really just a credit to everybody involved in basketball,” Fisher said. “I thanked all the officials before the games. I thanked people at the score tables. I’ve thanked the media at the games. There’s a host of people who made this happen for the kids — providing this experience.”
Dylan Santosuosso scored a team-high 12 points for the Cardinals, who received an 11-point effort from Nashua North transfer Nate Kane. BG’s roster featured 10 seniors.
Sam Andreottola, a 6-foot-5 junior, tossed in 12 for Winnacunnet. Brett Marelli scored 10 and was the only other Winnacunnet player in double figures.
BG made four 3-pointers in its victory, two by Kane and two by Santosuosso. Winnacunnet had one (Andreottola).
BG completed its season with a 19-4 record and won its first state title since 2011, when it beat Trinity 54-46 in the Division I final. Winnacunnet finished 12-4. Three of those losses came against Exeter, a team that beat BG twice during the regular season.
BG’s only other state championship came in 1983, when the Cardinals beat city rival Nashua (one school) 56-50 in the Class L final.