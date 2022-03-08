CONCORD — His team needed someone to step up at the offensive end of the floor during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s NHIAA Division IV semifinal against Littleton, and Woodsville’s Elijah Flocke took advantage of the opportunity.
With Cam Tenney-Burt — Woodsville’s top scoring threat — being harassed by Littleton’s sticky box-and-one defense, Flocke scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the final quarter to help top-seeded Woodsville extend its season with a 44-37 victory at Merrimack Valley High School.
Woodsville led 29-27 after three quarters, but Flocke opened the fourth with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 35-29. He had two other field goals in the quarter, both of which stretched Woodsville’s lead to six points, and made a free throw with just over three minutes to play after Littleton cut the lead to three points.
Flocke’s fourth-quarter offensive contribution didn’t end there, however. He also grabbed two offensive rebounds in the final minute. Both rebounds came after Woodsville missed the first half of a one and one.
“Thankfully, Elijah hit a couple threes and opened it up a little bit,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “I asked him in the third quarter, I said, ‘Is there something wrong with your 3-point shot?’ He said, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Why aren’t you shooting it then?’ He’s got to take those shots when they’re open.
“He brings a lot of intensity to practice both offensively and defensively. He’s our best defender. He does a lot for us.”
Woodsville will likely need another strong performance from Flocke on Friday, when the Engineers face second-seeded Concord Christian in the 7 p.m. Division IV championship game at Keene State College.
Concord Christian beat sixth-seeded Holy Family 59-42 in Monday’s first semifinal.
“Basially our keys are we have to take care of the ball, execute, rebound and if we have some transition opportunities, take advantage of them,” Concord Christian coach Eric Heizer said. “If we can take advantage of our size … that’s always a key for us.”
Kayden Haskins led fourth-seeded Littleton with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in the loss. The Crusaders also received eight points from Dre Akines and six from Jeff Santo. Tenney-Burt finished with 12 points and was the only other Woodsville player to score in double figures.
Woodsville also beat Littleton twice during the regular season, 68-44 and 73-52.
Woodsville will be trying to win its second championship in as many seasons Friday night. The Engineers defeated Portsmouth Christian Academy in last year’s Division IV championship game.