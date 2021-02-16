Royce Williams moved closer to the 1,000-point mark Monday night, when he scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Trinity High School boys basketball team to a 61-56 road victory against Manchester Central.
Williams, who spent two seasons at Central and then transferred to Trinity before the 2019-20 season, entered Monday’s game with 917 career points.
Trinity (5-2) led 15-8 after one quarter, 32-27 at halftime and 46-45 entering the fourth.
Kuel Akot scored a team-high 20 points for Central (3-6). Baril Mawo had 12 and Angel Castro finished with nine.
Central opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored the first 10 points in the third to take a 37-32 lead, but Trinity scored the final basket in the quarter and led by one with eight minutes to play.
Trinity received 12 points from Devonn Ellis and eight from both Nathan Meeker and Tyler Bike.
Central scored the game’s first six points, but Trinity closed the first quarter with a 15-2 run and led 15-8 after eight minutes.
It was the second meeting between the teams this season. Trinity won the first matchup 55-45.