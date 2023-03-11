Vogel OT goal
Bishop Guertin’s Logan Vogel beats Bedford goalie Evan Johnston on an overtime penalty shot to win Saturday afternoon’s Division I state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Logan Vogel pictured the moment so many times while shooting pucks in his driveway as a kid. He did again during the bus ride to the NHIAA Division I boys hockey championship game on Saturday at SNHU Arena.

So when the senior forward had the opportunity to score the overtime game-winning penalty-shot goal for Bishop Guertin, he was nervous but plenty prepared.