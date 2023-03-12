Pembroke’s Jacob Boisvert takes a three pointer as the Spartan bench and fans look in in anticipation during Sunday’s Division II state championship game against Pelham at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Pelham’s Peter Hemmerdinger, left, and Zach James react and help Alex Carroll up after taking a charge during Sunday’s Division II state championship game against Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Pelham fans celebrate in the final moments of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham fans celebrate in the final moments of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Alex Carroll reacts in the final moments of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Alex Carroll lays it up against Pembroke’s Josh Pilotte during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Zach James, left, and Dom Herrling celebrate at the end of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Dom Herrling brings the ball up the floor defended by Pembroke’s Mike Strazzeri during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Dom Herrling, left, and Alex Carroll celebrate Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Jake Cawthron looks towards teammate Jake Travis, right, as he’s defended by Pembroke’s Shondell Hadley during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham players celebrate at the end of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pembroke’s Josh Pilotte tries to get through Pelham’s Jake Cawthron, left, and Dom Herrling during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
From left, Pelham’s Dom Herrling, Alex Carroll and Jake Cawthron celebrate Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pembroke’s Jacob Boisvert takes a three pointer as the Spartan bench and fans look in in anticipation during Sunday’s Division II state championship game against Pelham at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Peter Hemmerdinger, left, and Zach James react and help Alex Carroll up after taking a charge during Sunday’s Division II state championship game against Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Zach James, left, and Jake Cawthron celebrate Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Dom Herrling blocks a shot by Pembroke’s Joe Fitzgerald during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pelham’s Jake Cawthron is called for a charge as he collides with Pembroke’s Mike Strazzeri during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pembroke’s Mike Strazzeri lays it up and in ahead of Pelham’s Zach James during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pembroke’s Josh Pilotte looks for an opening between Pelham’s Jake Cawthron, left, and Peter Hemmerdinger during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Pembroke’s Joe Fitzgerald looks to move past Pelham’s Dom Herrling during Sunday’s Division II state championship game at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.
DURHAM — The Pelham High School boys basketball team played its best in the fourth quarter throughout the season, junior forward Zach James said, and Sunday in the NHIAA Division II title game was no different.
In a final that featured 10 lead changes and four ties, James put Pelham ahead for good late and the Pythons held on for a 57-54 victory over Pembroke Academy at Lundholm Gym.
The state championship is Pelham’s fourth overall and first since securing back-to-back Division III crowns in 2015 and 2016. The fifth-seeded Pythons finished with a 18-4 record.
Second-seeded Pembroke reached its first final since winning the D-II title in 2019 and went 18-3 on the season.
James, who scored a team-high 20 points, made a three-point play with 5:31 left to give the Pythons a 45-44 advantage they never relinquished. He was fouled during a contested layup and made the ensuing free throw, marking Pelham’s first lead since a 32-second one-point advantage inside the last two minutes of the third quarter.
“We’ve been a fourth-quarter team all year,” James said. “I knew once we got that lead we would hold it because our defense is one of the best defenses in the league, I think.”
Pelham senior forward Jake Cawthron (seven points, team-high seven rebounds) made a putback layup with 3:10 left to build a 51-46 Pythons cushion. Pelham led by at least three points and as many as six the rest of the way.
Spartans coach Mike Donnell said even when his team trailed by two possessions in the final five minutes, he thought it was OK.
“Every time they (the Pythons) had made a jump on us, we seemed to be able to respond to it and I thought we would,” Donnell said. “We had a couple of costly turnovers, we had one bad shot and then we had a couple bad fouls, and good teams take advantage of that and Pelham did.”
Pelham led, 12-11, after the first quarter and Pembroke took a 31-30 lead into halftime. The Spartans also had a 44-42 advantage entering the final frame.
Pembroke built the game’s largest lead of eight points in the second quarter. James then made three consecutive 3-pointers — one each from the elbow, corner and top of the key — to trim the Spartans’ lead to 26-25 with 3:16 left before halftime.
Pelham coach Joe Morin Sr. borrowed a term from Marquette men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart to describe James.
“Zach James’s 3-point field goals are energy-generating behaviors for us,” said Morin, a Marquette alum. “That’s what makes our guys go.”
James had 15 points at halftime but was shut out in the third quarter. Donnell said Pembroke face-guarded James, used some wing-side help to defend him and tried to get a hand in his face whenever he shot in the second half.
Junior guard Dom Herrling scored five of his 16 points and senior forward Jake Travis notched four of his eight points in the third quarter to help the Pythons keep pace.
Pembroke senior guard Mike Strazzeri scored a game-high 22 points, the last of which came on a deep 3-pointer with 0.6 of a second remaining to cap the game’s scoring. Junior Joe Fitzgerald had 13 points and senior Shondell Hadley added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Spartans.
Pelham shot 50% from the field (22 of 44), 35.3% from three-point range (6 of 17) and 63.6% from the free-throw line (7 of 11). The Pythons won the rebound battle, 26-24.
Pembroke went 19 of 43 from the field (44.2%), 6 of 18 from beyond the arc (33.3%) and 10 of 14 at the free-throw line (71.4%).
“As great a shooter as Zach is, everybody is going to try to take him out so other guys are going to have to step up and make plays,” Morin said, “and that’s what we did. Zach got us going early and then, when they started tightening up on Zach, other guys started making plays.”