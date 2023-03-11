MANCHESTER — Saturday’s NHIAA Division II ice hockey championship game was tied with 15 minutes to play, and between the second and third periods Dover High School captain Jacob Lapierre delivered a message to his teammates in the locker room.
“There were a few guys who spoke up, and one of the things I said that came from the heart really was, ‘This is the stuff I dream about,’” Lapierre said. “In August when I’m just sitting at home thinking, I’m thinking one period, the championship is on the line, the whole school is here watching us. I’m like, ‘Boys, this is that opportunity.’ It’s not (about) who’s going to be the hero. It’s who’s going to step up and create some momentum for our team, and a lot of kids did that.”
Lapierre was one of those kids, as he broke a 2-2 tie by scoring at 5:29 of the third period. Second-seeded Dover added an empty-net goal with 44.4 seconds left that sealed the team’s 4-2 victory over fourth-seeded Merrimack.
“It wasn’t a pretty goal, but it was a gritty goal and it did the job,” Lapierre said. “Just so proud of these guys. Honored to have been a captain and a part of this team.”
Dover also won the Division II championship in 2021.
“We pushed it the first couple of shifts (in the third period) and just didn’t get the bounce,” Merrimack coach Dan Belliveau said. “It went the other way. I have to hand it to Dover. They’re well-coached with (Mike Young) on the bench. They outhustled us and beat us to some pucks and we paid for it — especially in the third.
“Gotta have three periods in the championship game. That’s for sure.”
Jackson Carroll, Brady McDonough and Logan Spagna scored the other Dover goals. Spagna capped the scoring when he slid the puck into an empty net.
Brett Davis recorded 27 saves in goal for Dover (15-6-0). Davis had not played the goaltender position at the varsity level until this season.
Merrimack (13-7-1) received goals from Owen Miner and Eliot Medlock.
It was a 1-1 game after one period, and tied, 2-2, entering the third.
Carroll opened the scoring on a backhanded shot that beat Merrimack goalie Matt Licata (19 saves) at 7:25 of the first period. Miner tied the game, 1-1, with 4:01 left in the period.
Dover regained the lead when McDonough scored 2:20 into the second, but Medlock pulled Merrimack even by scoring 44 seconds later.
Dover finished the season with 11 consecutive victories. Its last loss came against Merrimack 4-3.
“This is what you envision,” Young said. “I don’t necessarily think we envisioned it when we were 4-6, but I knew this team was capable of anything. This is a great group of kids. I told them going into the third, “There’s no other team I’d rather go into a battle with for a 15-minute game than this group. They responded for each other.”