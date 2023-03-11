Koellmer
Dover’s Griffin Koellmer celebrates at the end of Saturday’s Division II state championship victory over Merrimack at SNHU Arena.

MANCHESTER — Saturday’s NHIAA Division II ice hockey championship game was tied with 15 minutes to play, and between the second and third periods Dover High School captain Jacob Lapierre delivered a message to his teammates in the locker room.

“There were a few guys who spoke up, and one of the things I said that came from the heart really was, ‘This is the stuff I dream about,’” Lapierre said. “In August when I’m just sitting at home thinking, I’m thinking one period, the championship is on the line, the whole school is here watching us. I’m like, ‘Boys, this is that opportunity.’ It’s not (about) who’s going to be the hero. It’s who’s going to step up and create some momentum for our team, and a lot of kids did that.”