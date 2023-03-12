Pelham fans
Pelham fans celebrate in the final moments of Sunday’s Division II state championship victory over Pembroke at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

DURHAM — The Pelham High School boys basketball team played its best in the fourth quarter throughout the season, junior forward Zach James said, and Sunday in the NHIAA Division II title game was no different.

In a final that featured 10 lead changes and four ties, James put Pelham ahead for good late and the Pythons held on for a 57-54 victory over Pembroke Academy at Lundholm Gym.