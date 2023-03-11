Gilford-Belmont's Adam Ribeiro fights for the puck between Berlin-Gorham's Jason Sweatt, left, and Michael Cote during Saturday night's Division III state championship game at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.
Belmont-Gilford players celebrate a goal by Evan Guerin during Saturday night's Division III state championship game against Berlin-Gorham at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Belmont-Gilford's Owen Guerin eludes Berlin-Gorham's Jamison Walsh during Saturday night's Division III state championship game at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Belmont-Gilford's Brayden Mercier, left, congratulates Evan Guerin for a goal during Saturday night's Division III state championship game at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Berlin-Gorham's Dillon Boucher pokes the puck away from Belmont-Gilford's Owen Guerin during Saturday night's Division III state championship game at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Gilford/Belmont’s Jaxson Embree tries to elude Berlin/Gorham’s Boyd Poulin during Saturday night’s Division III state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
MANCHESTER — Evan Guerin’s four-point performance led the Belmont/Gilford boys hockey team to a 4-1 triumph over Berlin/Gorham in the NHIAA Division III championship game on Saturday at SNHU Arena.
The sophomore forward opened the game’s scoring in the first period. He broke a 1-1 tie and then gave the Bulldogs a two-goal cushion with two second-period goals to complete the hat trick.
Guerin also assisted on classmate Nathan Gerbig’s goal from the right point that came with 4.2 seconds left in the middle frame to build the Bulldogs a 4-1 advantage after the opening 30 minutes.
Top-seeded Belmont/Gilford finished with a 19-1 record en route to its second Division III title. The Bulldogs, who finished runner-up to Berlin-Gorham last year and in 2016, also defeated the Mountaineers to win the 2015 D-III crown.
Second-seeded Berlin/Gorham, which entered Saturday as the three-time defending D-III champion, finished with a 16-4 record.
Guerin broke the one-goal deadlock 2:18 into the second period with a rebound goal in front following a Jackson Collins shot. He scored his first goal 2:02 into the game and notched the third via an assist from his older brother, Owen, a senior defenseman, with 5:02 left in the second period to give Belmont/Gilford a 3-1 lead.
Berlin/Gorham knotted the score at 1-1 with 3:28 left before the first intermission on senior forward Brody Duquette’s unassisted goal in front.
Belmont/Gilford, which won both its regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers, had a 23-10 shots-on-goal advantage after two periods and 33-18 overall.
Sophomore goaltender Carson McGreevy made 33saves for the Bulldogs. He turned away eight shots in the final frame.
Berlin/Gorham junior netminder Kolin Melanson made 29 saves.
Belmont/Gilford killed off the lone penalty it took and went 0-for-3 on the power play.
The Bulldogs’ lone loss this season was a 2-1 overtime setback at HollisBrookline/Derryfield on Feb. 11.