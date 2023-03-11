Div. III Boys Hockey championship
Belmont-Gilford players celebrate a goal by Evan Guerin during Saturday night's Division III state championship game against Berlin-Gorham at SNHU Arena, in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Evan Guerin’s four-point performance led the Belmont/Gilford boys hockey team to a 4-1 triumph over Berlin/Gorham in the NHIAA Division III championship game on Saturday at SNHU Arena.

The sophomore forward opened the game’s scoring in the first period. He broke a 1-1 tie and then gave the Bulldogs a two-goal cushion with two second-period goals to complete the hat trick.