Coach Danny Bryson's Memorial Crusaders improved to 3-2 with a victory over Goffstown on Friday night.

 FILE PHOTO

MANCHESTER —Should you attend a Manchester Memorial boys basketball game this season, a few suggestions would come in handy: Get popcorn before the game, and don’t plan on leaving until it’s over.

Yes, the Crusaders played yet another nail-biter on Friday night. Life is like that when you have inexperienced talent, and against Goffstown, they rallied from an 11-point second-quarter deficit and beat the Grizzlies 60-57 on sophomore Christian Bilolo’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.