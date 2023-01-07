MANCHESTER —Should you attend a Manchester Memorial boys basketball game this season, a few suggestions would come in handy: Get popcorn before the game, and don’t plan on leaving until it’s over.
Yes, the Crusaders played yet another nail-biter on Friday night. Life is like that when you have inexperienced talent, and against Goffstown, they rallied from an 11-point second-quarter deficit and beat the Grizzlies 60-57 on sophomore Christian Bilolo’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.
Memorial improved to 3-2 in Division I. Its losses were by one andseven (at contender Winnacunnet), and its wins have been by one, three (over Trinity earlier last week) and now three.
“This team is young, so they rebound (from adversity) quick, forget about (mistakes) quick — which is nice,” said Memorial coach Danny Bryson.
“Winning makes it nice, but just being in here, playing ... they’re ultra-competitive.”
The Crusaders won by going up-tempo in the second half. Trailing by six at each of the first three checkpoints (18-12, 30-24 and 48-42), they outscored the Grizzlies 18-9 in the fourth period. High-motored senior Mateo Ancic scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the quarter, and fellow senior Abdalha Ramanhani added four of his 18 on hard drives to the bucket.
Goffstown’s Cam Hujsak, who scored a game-high 28 points, kept his team in it with a five-for-five free throw clinic in the final minute, the last three to tie the game 57-all with 28 seconds left.
Memorial answered by working the ball to the right corner, in front of the Memorial bench, where Bilolo calmly swished his winning 3-pointer. He finished with seven points.
The victory wasn’t secured, though, until another sophomore, Bory Bory, hounded Goffstown’s Ryan Strand all the way up the court and forced an off-balance miss in the final seconds.
“We’re competing,” said Bryson, who tore his Achilles during the team’s first practice of the season and is recovering with the aid of a boot and crutches. “You gotta compete before you win. And they’re starting to buy in. If you had seen us during the Christmas tournament, you would have said, ‘What’s going on with us?’ We had a come-to-Jesus moment after that and we’ve figured it out.”
Bryson this season is substituting like a hockey team changes lines. Nine players saw action and six scored on Friday. All contributed something significant. Twelve Crusaders played in the win over Trinity.
“We’re just that deep this year,” said Bryson. “We’re not losing a lot when we have a kid come off the bench. I’m talking 10 kids deep, at least.”
Goffstown (2-2) controlled the boards early thanks to the inside work of big man Ryan Kennedy, who scored all eight of 11 points in the first quarter on an array of layups, put-backs and free throws. The Grizzlies’ shooting percentage dipped as the second half wore on, and they made only one basket in the fourth quarter.
“I think we overdribbled a little too much,” said Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette. “We talked about trying to stay composed and using the pass rather than the dribble.
“But it’s a game that they’ll learn from. We have a pretty inexperienced varsity group.”