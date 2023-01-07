Labrecque

NASHUA — There were stretches when his team didn’t play pretty basketball, but Nashua North coach Steve Lane must have liked what he saw in the final four minutes of Friday night’s game against Bedford.

The Bulldogs trimmed a 13-point deficit to two points on an Aiden O’Connell basket with 4:05 to play, but North outscored Bedford 7-2 the rest of the way to earn a 67-60 victory.