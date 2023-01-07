NASHUA — There were stretches when his team didn’t play pretty basketball, but Nashua North coach Steve Lane must have liked what he saw in the final four minutes of Friday night’s game against Bedford.
The Bulldogs trimmed a 13-point deficit to two points on an Aiden O’Connell basket with 4:05 to play, but North outscored Bedford 7-2 the rest of the way to earn a 67-60 victory.
North’s lead was stuck at two points until Robinson Rodriguez made two free throws to give the Titans a 62-58 advantage with 1:49 to play.
“It was 60-58 and I called a timeout to try and get us a bucket underneath,” Lane said. “(Robinson is) a kid who’s coming into his own at this point. He’s only 15 years old and he’s one of our big kids inside. He hit (two free throws) for us, and then we got a couple key stops, which helped.”
What also helped was an ankle injury that forced O’Connell to leave the game with 2:38 remaining. O’Connell scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.
“(It’s) 60-58 when Aiden goes down,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “We scored two points after that.
“We missed a couple of easy ones down the stretch, too. We had one put-back that (Dylan) Lafferty had that (Trevor) Labrecque blocked from behind that would have really helped us. I think that would have tied it up, actually. It was right after Aiden got hurt. That could have turned things for us.”
Labrecque, Adrian Lazo and Jayden Montgomery each had 13 points for North, which raised its Division I record to 4-1. Rodriquez finished the game with 10 points.
Luke Soden had 15 points and was the only other Bedford player who scored in double figures.
The loss dropped Bedford’s record to 4-1 and left Pinkerton Academy (6-0) as the only unbeaten team in Division I.
“To me (Bedford is) one, two or three in the state,” Lane said. “Regardless of what the outcome was. They’re good. They’re balanced.
“Aiden probably would have helped them out, but I’d like to think we would have taken care of business down the stretch as we did. He’s like a college kid playing against high school kids. He’s probably 15, 20 pounds bigger, stronger. He is just one of the toughest guards we’ve seen in a long time — not guards, but person to guard. He’s a good player.
“That’s a good team. That’s a great win for us. We are far from a complete team. There’s a long way to go, but this will do a lot for the confidence of the kids.”
Bedford trailed 16-12 after one quarter, 38-26 at halftime and 54-46 entering the fourth.
North held its largest lead, 36-23, following a Jack Peters 3-pointer with 36.9 seconds left in the first half.
After Bedford used a 5-0 spurt to pull within two points with 4:05 left, the Titans scored the next seven points. Bedford didn’t score again until Brady O’Connell made a jumper with 20.4 seconds left.
“They didn’t beat us up with the press as much as they just beat us in transition,” Moreno said. “On a miss, they were flying up the floor. We haven’t seen that speed before, so it was good for us to experience.
“I thought we had them. We had clawed back and we were right there with four minutes, three minutes left in the fourth.”