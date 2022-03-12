MANCHESTER — Defense has been a strength for the Concord High School boys hockey team this season, and defense carried the Crimson Tide to victory in Saturday’s Division I championship game.
Concord received 24 saves from senior goaltender Will Pegnam and won the title by beating second-seeded Bedford 3-0 at SNHU Arena. The Crimson Tide didn’t allow more than two goals in any NHIAA game this season, and limited their opponents to a total of two goals in three Division I tournament games.
“Will played really well and in the third period we just shut it down — we weren’t going to allow an odd-man rush,” Concord coach Duncan Walsh said. “That’s kind of our philosophy. Good team defense — forwards and (defensemen) — and we have good goaltending. To not give up two goals in any game all year. ... that’s pretty remarkable. That’s been our strength.”
Senior Cam McGonigle, the center on Concord’s second line, collected a goal and two assists in the victory. McGonigle entered the game with 32 points (19 goals) in 24 games overall.
Left wing Colin Nelson (10-27-37) and center Brooks Craigue (21-32-53) also scored for the top-seeded Crimson Tide, who completed their season with a 19-0-2 record against Division I competition. Concord beat Salem to win last year’s Division I championship, and shared the title with Bedford in 2020.
Concord has a 63-3-2 record the last three seasons.
“It’s not like there’s one amazing defenseman. They all work well together,” Bedford coach Jon Garrity said. “It’s a great system that they run and they’re committed to it. The second you have a scoring opportunity they’re on you so quick — on the stick so quick. They’re just such a good defensive team.”
It was the third meeting between the teams this season. Concord beat Bedford 5-1 in Concord, and the teams skated to a 2-2 tie in Bedford. The second-seeded Bulldogs ended their season with a 17-3-1 record.
McGonigle’s unassisted goal, his 20th of the season, came 7:08 into the game and was the only scoring in the first period.
Concord doubled its lead when Nelson scored a power-play goal 5:16 into the second. Nelson swatted the rebound of a McGonigle shot past Matthew Desmond (28 saves) to make it 2-0. The Crimson Tide increased their lead to 3-0 on McGonigle’s breakaway goal with 14 seconds left in the second.
“Obviously the third goal — Brooks’ breakaway — that was huge,” Walsh said. “Then the third period was about getting pucks deep. Don’t take chances. They did a good job.”
Bedford has 12 seniors on its roster.
“The guys worked so hard,” Garrity said. “We’re proud of the season we had and the record we put up.”