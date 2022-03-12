MANCHESTER — The best Division II hockey team in the state this season? The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints. It would be difficult to argue otherwise.
St. Thomas scored four second-period goals and capped a perfect season by beating Portsmouth/Newmarket 7-1 Saturday in the Division II championship game at SNHU Arena.
The top-seeded Saints completed their season with a 20-0-0 record. They beat Portsmouth/Newmarket 6-0 in the only other meeting between the teams this season.
“It’s amazing — 23-0 counting the games at the (holiday) tournament up in Maine,” St. Thomas coach Dan Strabone said. “I kind of knew at that tournament when we were playing good teams … you could kind of sense it up there what we had. We had only played two games beforehand, but kind of felt it up there.”
Sophomore forward Tanner Petalas collected a goal and two assists for the Saints. Junior forward Colin Chrisom, his brother, junior forward Brendan Chrisom, sophomore forward Gage Spagna, senior defenseman Lincoln Stone, junior forward Weston Trahan and junior forward Finn Connor also scored for St. Thomas. Travis Perkins scored for Portsmouth/Newmarket.
“They’re much better than any team we’ve played this year,” Portsmouth/Newmarket coach Joel Brown said. “We felt we would give them a little bit better of a game than we did, but our guys are good. They’re upset more about not getting to (skate) with each other again than they are losing.”
St. Thomas led 2-1 after one period and 6-1 entering the third.
Perkins handed third-seeded Portsmouth/Newmarket a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the opening period. Sophomore Johnny Forest was credited with the lone assist. After that it was all St. Thomas.
Colin Chrisom tied the game with a power-play goal just over a minute later, and the Saints took their first lead when Brendan Chrishom scored a power-play goal with 2:55 remaining in the opening period.
Spagna (7:00), Petalas (9:50), Stone (13:28) and Trahan (14:46) added second-period goals that pushed the St. Thomas lead to 6-1. Connor capped the scoring with an unassisted goal at 2:08 of the third.
Portsmouth/Newmarket goalie Jack Bussiere stopped 27 shots. St. Thomas goaltender Britton Dunbar made 15 saves.
It was the fourth time St. Thomas reached the championship game in the last five years. The Saints shared the title with Keene in 2020, and won the championship outright in 2019.
Portsmouth/Newmarket (14-6-1) was playing in its first championship game.
“It was an amazing season,” Brown said. “No one ever thought we would come this close. We’re very proud. We said we were going to come here and have fun. We just didn’t have as much fun as we had hoped.”
Stone is the lone senior on the St. Thomas roster.
“He’s been here for three championships,” Strabone said. “He works real hard at the game. We wanted to send him out of here with his third.”