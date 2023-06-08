BG teammates

THE ONE CERTAINTY for nearly two decades in New Hampshire high school sports is that every June, the Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse team will be playing in the Division I championship game.

That remarkable streak continued on Wednesday night when the top-seeded two-time defending champion Cardinals punched their ticket to an 18th consecutive title game with an 18-1 dismantling of No. 5 Merrimack in the nightcap of the Division I semifinals.