THE ONE CERTAINTY for nearly two decades in New Hampshire high school sports is that every June, the Bishop Guertin boys lacrosse team will be playing in the Division I championship game.
That remarkable streak continued on Wednesday night when the top-seeded two-time defending champion Cardinals punched their ticket to an 18th consecutive title game with an 18-1 dismantling of No. 5 Merrimack in the nightcap of the Division I semifinals.
Before the Cardinals stepped on the field, they already knew they’d be in line to renew a historic championship rivalry with Pinkerton Academy, after the third-seeded Astros survived a 13-12 decision against No. 2 Exeter in the first game of the night.
“From Day 1, this is the goal to get back here,” said BG senior Connor Bouvier. “We’ve worked hard and we’re excited to be back.
“This rivalry (with the Astros) has been around a long time before my class got here, and I can’t wait to play them for the championship.”
BG (17-3) and Pinkerton (15-5) will play for the 12th time with everything on the line when they return to Exeter High School for Sunday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m.
The Cardinals hold a 7-4 advantage in those games, with their last wins in the championship rivalry coming in 2016 and 2017. Pinkerton then beat the Cardinals in 2018 and 2019, before BG upended Exeter to win the past two titles.
Chris Cameron has been part of every incarnation of the rivalry during his 20 years as coach at BG. The biggest thing he said he needs to impress upon his team entering Sunday is for his team not to lose focus, despite his team’s 16-6 win over Pinkerton three weeks ago.
“That’s the message I have to get to my team,” Cameron said. “it was 16-6 and it wasn’t even that close. I think we’ve gotten better since then, but they’ve also gotten better since then.”
Bishop Guertin comes into the game as the favorite, ranked 25th nationally in the latest Nike/USA Lacrosse poll. The Cardinals’ only three losses have come against powerhouse out-of-state opponents.
Against in-state foes, BG averages 16.4 goals a game and allows 2.5 goals per game.
Pinkerton senior goalie Tyler LeBlanc, who made six saves in the fourth quarter in Wednesday’s win over Exeter, said he was fully aware of the enormous challenge looming ahead.
And, equally, the great opportunity that it represents.
“We are playing a top-25 team in the nation, but we have the ability to stay in a dogfight,” LeBlanc said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this rivalry between Pinkerton and BG. We have the mental fortitude.”
Pinkerton started the season 5-4 and has won 10 of its past 11 games, with the loss to Bishop Guertin as the only blemish during the stretch. Since a 5-4 loss to Exeter in April, Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau said, the team has found ways to win and was determined to return to the same field in June.
“Back in April we were on the other side of this one-goal game, and you could tell in the room that guys wanted to be back here and we really made it a mission,” Gaudreau said. “The guys have been fighting, they’ve put in a ton of time in practice and the effort is there. It’s all about effort and attitude.”
Pinkerton senior Matt Feole netted five goals including the game winner with 4:22 left in regulation in Wednesday’s win over Exeter.
“It feels like we’re back to where we’re supposed to be,” said Feole. “We worked hard for it all week and we ended up getting the job done. We know what happened the last time we played (Pinkerton) and we want to turn that around back to 2019 the last time we won.”
The Astros will need all the confidence they can muster if they want to pull off the upset. Bishop Guertin is led by 16 seniors ready to add to their legacy.
“When you have this many seniors that have been playing for so long, they play with poise and know how to play the game right,” Cameron said.