As voted by the coaches association
DIVISION I
First Team
Goalie
David Hood, Central
Defense
Fernando Figuero, Nashua South
Dan Miranda, Nashua South
Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry
Jamie O’Keefe, Exeter
Midfield
Eric Ringer, Hanover
Ethan Emata, Nashua South
Tyler Kraft, Londonderry
Jahir Garcia, Central
Forwards
Jadiel Bomfin, Nashua South
Artur Moura, Memorial
Cedric Isho, Central
Second Team
Goalie
Mason Brooks, Alvirne
Defense
Merim Husanovic, Memorial
Adam Freiburger, Pinkerton
Connor Hamlin, Hanover
Noah Molnar, Winnacunnet
Midfield
Alejo Caceres, Concord
Quinn Phillips, Exeter
Caua de Freitas, Nashua North
Carson Papp, Merrimack
Forwards
Junior Mawette, Central
Cristian Levantovski-Correa, Londonderry
Oscar Miller, Hanover
Honorable mention
Goalie
Johnny Meyer, Exeter
Leo Kopicko, Nashua South
Ty Nolon, Hanover
Defense
Sam Husson, Windham
Evan Doherty, Timberlane
Nicholas DiBuono, Concord
Cameron Brochu, Spaulding
Cade Corbett, Bedford
Tobias Werner, Merrimack
Midfield
Ryan Husson, Windham
Gavin Lins, Central
Preston Thompson, Nashua North
Aidan Fauth, Keene
Alfredo Cabdelo Estelles, Goffstown
Forwards
Max Husson, Windham
Nick Henao Vasquez, Dover
Charlie Horgan, Portsmouth
Tyler McGary, Salem
Rayaan Hameed, Bishop Guertin
Dolby St. Louis, Memorial
Coach of the Year: Tom Bellen, Nashua South
JV Coach of the Year: Jeff Auprey, Memorial
DIVISION II
First Team
Goalie
Ryan Lockitt, Souhegan
Defense
Griffin Gamache, Lebanon
Nick Giordano, Milford
Nate Dolder, Bow
Josh Warner, Coe-Brown
Midfielders
Ryan Oliveira, Lebanon
Colin Gregg, Milford
Daniel Mladek, Lebanon
Henry Zent, Oyster River
Forwards
Ryon Constable, Milford
Niklas O’Hern, Oyster River
Krists Putans, Lebanon
Second Team
Goalie
Cooper Moote, Stevens
Defense
John Kotelly, Hollis/Brookline
Jackson Mercer, Merrimack Valley
Carter Rousseau, Con-Val
James O’Connell, Sanborn
Midfielders
Carter Morrissey, Kingswood
Sam Lapiejko, Coe-Brown
Colby Smith, Bow
Dylan Chambers, Stevens
Forwards
Nicholas Brill, Lebanon
Hunter Perry, Oyster River
Zach Burgess, Con-Val
Honorable mention
Goalie
Miles Lanier, John Stark
Wyatt Beaulieu, Con-Val
Destin Bahara, West
Defense
Nate Pettingell, Milford
Brad Luzcek, Oyster River
Alex Gagnon, Pelham
Stephan St. Laurent, Pembroke
William Fogarty, Plymouth
Alex Knight, Coe-Brown
Midfielders
Gavin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley
Hunter Crea, Hollis/Brookline
Bryson Boice, Con-Val
Alex Clark, Kennett
Forwards
Dom Alberto, Kingswood
Conor Sullivan, Milford
Ethan Clay-Storm, Kennett
Coach of the Year: Erik Nelson, Kingswood
JV Coach of the Year: Mark Struthers, Coe-Brown
DIVISION III
First Team
Goalie
Aidan Burns, Hopkinton
Defense
Chance Bolduc, Gilford
Peyton Marshall, Hopkinton
Ryan Latsha, Campbell
Sam Boulton, Kearsarge
Midfield
Anthony Aguiar, Gilford
Evan Haas, Bishop Brady
Eric Coates, Campbell
Quinn Booth, Trinity
Forwards
Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton
Nate Shipman, Trinity
Ben Seiler, Mascoma Valley
Second Team
Goalie
Garrett Somero, Conant
Defense
Ian Moulton, Mascoma Valley
Cam Harriman, Laconia
Josh Duval, Hopkinton
Mitchell Berry, Belmont
Midfield
Ben Estrella, Berlin
Max Barlett, Gilford
Bryce Charron, Hopkinton
Toby MacLeod, Kearsarge
Forwards
Keegan A. Smith, Bishop Brady
Aiden Bondaz, Gilford
Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam
Honorable mention
Goalie
Samuel Reine, Trinity
Alex Potter, Inter-Lakes
Lucas Beane, Laconia
Defense
Tyler Lafond, Gilford
Derrick Dewees, Conant
Derek Bader, Fall Mountain
George Belville, Newfound
Jackson Cocozella, Mascenic
Brady Potter, Raymond
Patrick Ives, Somersworth
Midfield
Mason Dutile, Laconia
Ryan Bousquet, Inter-Lakes
Vinny Simonelli, St. Thomas
Dugan Brewer Little, Derryfield
Parker Root, Kearsarge
Forwards
Noah Mertzic, Conant
Dylan Selby, Kearsarge
Brody Labounty, White Mountain
Connor Donnahy, Campbell
Josh Blouin, Newfound
Cameron Dore, Prospect Mountain
Georgios Pananas, Monadnock
Coach of the Year: Tom Harvey, Conant
DIVISION IV
First Team
Goalie
Liam Cairns, Gorham
Defense
Jack Price, Profile
Andrew Claus, Sunapee
Jacob Loving, Epping
Levi Campbell, Concord Christian
Midfield
Rupert Dalton, Sunapee
Nolan York, Gorham
Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket
Sammy Sarkis, Woodsville
Forwards
Mike Picard, Epping
Teagan LeClerc, Gorham
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville
Second Team
Goalie
Cam Davidson, Woodsville
Defense
Carson Roberge, Gorham
Grady Millen, Littleton
Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton
Connor Houston, Woodsville
Midfield
Michael Hampson, Littleton
Ben Taylor, Woodsville
Troy Brennan, Wilton
Hunter Morse, Sunapee
Forwards
Sam Kress, Sunapee
Dylan Colby, Lisbon
Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket
Honorable mention
Goalie
William Barker, Epping
Ethan Larson, Moultonborough
Defense
Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian
Michael Maccini, Woodsville
Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale
Riley Plante, Profile
John Perry, Lin-Wood
Midfield
Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook
Ethan Young, Concord Christian
Asher Graves, Franklin
Brendan Saladino, Gorham
Chris Corliss, Groveton
Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal
Parker Clark, Pittsfield
Forwards
Pierson Freligh, Profile
Graham Wilerer, Newmarket
Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood
Coach of the Year: Kerry McDermott, Epping
NH Lions Cup team
Eric Ringer, Hanover, midfielder
David Hood, Central, goalie
Ryan Oliveira, Lebanon, midfielder
Ethan Emata, Nashua South, midfielder
Quinn Phillips, Exeter, forward
Henry Zent, Oyster River, midfielder
Tyler Kraft, Londonderry, midfielder
Ryon Constable, Milford, forward
Ryan Lockitt, Souhegan, goalie
Daniel Miranda, Nashua South, defender
Daniel Mladek, Lebanon, midfielder
Evan Haas, Bishop Brady, defender
Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry, midfielder
Alejo Caceres, Concord, defender
Anthony Aguiar, Gilford, forward
Nicholas Giordano, Milford, defender
Connor Hamlin, Hanover, defender
Dylan Chambers, Stevens, midfielder
Jamison O’Keefe, Exeter, defender
Carson Papp, Merrimack, forward
Jahir Garcia, Central, midfielder
John Kotelly, Hollis/Brookline, defender
Nate Dolder, Bow, defender
Bryce Charron, Hopkinton, midfielder
Preston Eames award: Steve Rossetti and Tom Fischer
Hall of Fame: Jack Iacopino, Sunapee boys