Manchester Central’s Cedric Isho, left, battles Memorial’s Nikos Katsiantonis during a game this past season. Isho was voted to the Division I First Team, as chosen by coaches.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEaDER

As voted by the coaches association

DIVISION I

First Team

Goalie

David Hood, Central

Defense

Fernando Figuero, Nashua South

Dan Miranda, Nashua South

Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry

Jamie O’Keefe, Exeter

Midfield

Eric Ringer, Hanover

Ethan Emata, Nashua South

Tyler Kraft, Londonderry

Jahir Garcia, Central

Forwards

Jadiel Bomfin, Nashua South

Artur Moura, Memorial

Cedric Isho, Central

Second Team

Goalie

Mason Brooks, Alvirne

Defense

Merim Husanovic, Memorial

Adam Freiburger, Pinkerton

Connor Hamlin, Hanover

Noah Molnar, Winnacunnet

Midfield

Alejo Caceres, Concord

Quinn Phillips, Exeter

Caua de Freitas, Nashua North

Carson Papp, Merrimack

Forwards

Junior Mawette, Central

Cristian Levantovski-Correa, Londonderry

Oscar Miller, Hanover

Honorable mention

Goalie

Johnny Meyer, Exeter

Leo Kopicko, Nashua South

Ty Nolon, Hanover

Defense

Sam Husson, Windham

Evan Doherty, Timberlane

Nicholas DiBuono, Concord

Cameron Brochu, Spaulding

Cade Corbett, Bedford

Tobias Werner, Merrimack

Midfield

Ryan Husson, Windham

Gavin Lins, Central

Preston Thompson, Nashua North

Aidan Fauth, Keene

Alfredo Cabdelo Estelles, Goffstown

Forwards

Max Husson, Windham

Nick Henao Vasquez, Dover

Charlie Horgan, Portsmouth

Tyler McGary, Salem

Rayaan Hameed, Bishop Guertin

Dolby St. Louis, Memorial

Coach of the Year: Tom Bellen, Nashua South

JV Coach of the Year: Jeff Auprey, Memorial

DIVISION II

First Team

Goalie

Ryan Lockitt, Souhegan

Defense

Griffin Gamache, Lebanon

Nick Giordano, Milford

Nate Dolder, Bow

Josh Warner, Coe-Brown

Midfielders

Ryan Oliveira, Lebanon

Colin Gregg, Milford

Daniel Mladek, Lebanon

Henry Zent, Oyster River

Forwards

Ryon Constable, Milford

Niklas O’Hern, Oyster River

Krists Putans, Lebanon

Second Team

Goalie

Cooper Moote, Stevens

Defense

John Kotelly, Hollis/Brookline

Jackson Mercer, Merrimack Valley

Carter Rousseau, Con-Val

James O’Connell, Sanborn

Midfielders

Carter Morrissey, Kingswood

Sam Lapiejko, Coe-Brown

Colby Smith, Bow

Dylan Chambers, Stevens

Forwards

Nicholas Brill, Lebanon

Hunter Perry, Oyster River

Zach Burgess, Con-Val

Honorable mention

Goalie

Miles Lanier, John Stark

Wyatt Beaulieu, Con-Val

Destin Bahara, West

Defense

Nate Pettingell, Milford

Brad Luzcek, Oyster River

Alex Gagnon, Pelham

Stephan St. Laurent, Pembroke

William Fogarty, Plymouth

Alex Knight, Coe-Brown

Midfielders

Gavin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley

Hunter Crea, Hollis/Brookline

Bryson Boice, Con-Val

Alex Clark, Kennett

Forwards

Dom Alberto, Kingswood

Conor Sullivan, Milford

Ethan Clay-Storm, Kennett

Coach of the Year: Erik Nelson, Kingswood

JV Coach of the Year: Mark Struthers, Coe-Brown

DIVISION III

First Team

Goalie

Aidan Burns, Hopkinton

Defense

Chance Bolduc, Gilford

Peyton Marshall, Hopkinton

Ryan Latsha, Campbell

Sam Boulton, Kearsarge

Midfield

Anthony Aguiar, Gilford

Evan Haas, Bishop Brady

Eric Coates, Campbell

Quinn Booth, Trinity

Forwards

Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton

Nate Shipman, Trinity

Ben Seiler, Mascoma Valley

Second Team

Goalie

Garrett Somero, Conant

Defense

Ian Moulton, Mascoma Valley

Cam Harriman, Laconia

Josh Duval, Hopkinton

Mitchell Berry, Belmont

Midfield

Ben Estrella, Berlin

Max Barlett, Gilford

Bryce Charron, Hopkinton

Toby MacLeod, Kearsarge

Forwards

Keegan A. Smith, Bishop Brady

Aiden Bondaz, Gilford

Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam

Honorable mention

Goalie

Samuel Reine, Trinity

Alex Potter, Inter-Lakes

Lucas Beane, Laconia

Defense

Tyler Lafond, Gilford

Derrick Dewees, Conant

Derek Bader, Fall Mountain

George Belville, Newfound

Jackson Cocozella, Mascenic

Brady Potter, Raymond

Patrick Ives, Somersworth

Midfield

Mason Dutile, Laconia

Ryan Bousquet, Inter-Lakes

Vinny Simonelli, St. Thomas

Dugan Brewer Little, Derryfield

Parker Root, Kearsarge

Forwards

Noah Mertzic, Conant

Dylan Selby, Kearsarge

Brody Labounty, White Mountain

Connor Donnahy, Campbell

Josh Blouin, Newfound

Cameron Dore, Prospect Mountain

Georgios Pananas, Monadnock

Coach of the Year: Tom Harvey, Conant

DIVISION IV

First Team

Goalie

Liam Cairns, Gorham

Defense

Jack Price, Profile

Andrew Claus, Sunapee

Jacob Loving, Epping

Levi Campbell, Concord Christian

Midfield

Rupert Dalton, Sunapee

Nolan York, Gorham

Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket

Sammy Sarkis, Woodsville

Forwards

Mike Picard, Epping

Teagan LeClerc, Gorham

Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville

Second Team

Goalie

Cam Davidson, Woodsville

Defense

Carson Roberge, Gorham

Grady Millen, Littleton

Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton

Connor Houston, Woodsville

Midfield

Michael Hampson, Littleton

Ben Taylor, Woodsville

Troy Brennan, Wilton

Hunter Morse, Sunapee

Forwards

Sam Kress, Sunapee

Dylan Colby, Lisbon

Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket

Honorable mention

Goalie

William Barker, Epping

Ethan Larson, Moultonborough

Defense

Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian

Michael Maccini, Woodsville

Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale

Riley Plante, Profile

John Perry, Lin-Wood

Midfield

Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook

Ethan Young, Concord Christian

Asher Graves, Franklin

Brendan Saladino, Gorham

Chris Corliss, Groveton

Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal

Parker Clark, Pittsfield

Forwards

Pierson Freligh, Profile

Graham Wilerer, Newmarket

Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood

Coach of the Year: Kerry McDermott, Epping

NH Lions Cup team

Eric Ringer, Hanover, midfielder

David Hood, Central, goalie

Ryan Oliveira, Lebanon, midfielder

Ethan Emata, Nashua South, midfielder

Quinn Phillips, Exeter, forward

Henry Zent, Oyster River, midfielder

Tyler Kraft, Londonderry, midfielder

Ryon Constable, Milford, forward

Ryan Lockitt, Souhegan, goalie

Daniel Miranda, Nashua South, defender

Daniel Mladek, Lebanon, midfielder

Evan Haas, Bishop Brady, defender

Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry, midfielder

Alejo Caceres, Concord, defender

Anthony Aguiar, Gilford, forward

Nicholas Giordano, Milford, defender

Connor Hamlin, Hanover, defender

Dylan Chambers, Stevens, midfielder

Jamison O’Keefe, Exeter, defender

Carson Papp, Merrimack, forward

Jahir Garcia, Central, midfielder

John Kotelly, Hollis/Brookline, defender

Nate Dolder, Bow, defender

Bryce Charron, Hopkinton, midfielder

Preston Eames award: Steve Rossetti and Tom Fischer

Hall of Fame: Jack Iacopino, Sunapee boys