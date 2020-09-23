MANCHESTER -- Throughout the Manchester Central boys soccer team’s 6-1 season-opening win over rival Memorial Tuesday night at Chabot-McDonough Field, players on both teams shouted tactics to each other, asked for the ball and celebrated goals.
While the on-field communication was typical for any soccer game, contests like Tuesday night’s and practices are the only opportunities for both teams’ players to interact and socialize with each other. Central, Memorial and West opened the school year remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No school, no in-person, no socialization like we usually do — having soccer practices sort of makes up for that and the games even more because it’s just interaction with the kids that we haven’t gotten throughout the summer,” said Central senior forward and tri-captain Sam Assantha, who opened the game’s scoring in the sixth minute.
“For us, other than soccer, all our time is spent at home,” said Central senior midfielder and tri-captain Sam Latona, who tallied two goals and an assist. “We can’t go out. We can only play in our team. It feels amazing just to even practice.”
Little Green 21st-year coach Chris LaBerge joked that he never thought his players would miss seeing him for practices.
“Training this year has been a revelation the way the kids have recognized how important it is in their life and getting together and we’ve been getting together for quite a while now because over the summer we had chances to get together,” LaBerge said. “We’re pretty excited just to see each other ... I think we all kind of missed each other and recognized how fleeting and it can go away. The practices have been outstanding — the energy level — just because they miss it.”
Memorial coach Joe Burrows said he wants his players to bond as much as possible while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols during their nightly practices. His main focus early in the season is the Crusaders’ chemistry.
“I think the team chemistry is what is going to help these guys build because they don’t get to see their friends, they don’t get to see each other on a regular basis,” Burrows said. “They only get to see each other through Zoom ... They bond however we can in practice and then we all disperse and, hopefully, stay safe outside of practice.”
Latona said despite not going to school in-person and the protocol-related changes to practice, Central has great team chemistry. “I think it makes the practice time more special because it’s the only time we see each other and our chemistry, it’s actually better this year than it’s ever been,” Latona said.
After weeks of voluntary summer training and then organized practices, both Latona and Assantha were ecstatic to finally play Tuesday night.
In addition to Latona and Assantha’s scoring outputs, Central also received a goal each from senior tri-captain and midfielder Rahul Drupka, Gavin Lins and Arkam Traore and three saves from Alex Walker.
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Telge scored a penalty-kick goal inside the final five minutes and classmate Sergio Teruel-Gutierrez made six saves for Memorial (0-2). The Crusaders celebrated seniors Krispen Dhungana, Christian Alonso and Sebastian Ruge as part of Senior Night before the game.
Central will host Memorial tonight at 6.
“The anticipation of waiting and waiting and waiting for the news to come out when the first game is going to come, it’s really thrilling to finally get it over with,” Assantha said.