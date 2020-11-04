HANOVER — Windham High capitalized on its few opportunities and beat Hanover 2-1 in a Division I boys soccer state semifinal on Wednesday at Merriman-Branch Field.
Windham (10-0-1), which won two state titles as a Division II program, will play in its first D-I title game at Winnacunnet of Hampton on Saturday. Winnacunnet defeated Nashua South, 2-1 on penalty kicks, in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Hanover, which won the Division I title last year, finished with a 9-1-1 record.
“We got away with some poor play but I think we made up for it with, obviously, being decisive in a few moments here,” said Windham coach Mike Hachey, who added that the Jaguars made some position changes ahead of the game.
Windham sophomore midfielder Max Husson and his triplet brother, Ryan, showed plenty of decisiveness on the Jaguars’ game-winning goal that broke a 1-1 deadlock in 74th minute.
On a Windham counter attack, Ryan delivered a long pass from the near sideline into the penalty box to Max, who then scored on a quick shot near the top of the box around Marauders sophomore goalkeeper Ty Nolan (fives saves), who came off his line to challenge the play.
“Really, the ball was perfect,” Hachey said. “And on a night like this, you thought it would be slick and just get its way to the keeper but I saw it hold up a little bit. I knew Max was already in and I don’t know if it’s the innate brother-to-brother situation there but Ryan threads balls. He’s a guy who’s been playing up top that I moved back. Max has been a center mid (midfielder).
“We sacrificed some of our flow but the benefit we had was a play like that.”
Max’s goal came two minutes after Hanover nearly broke the one-goal tie. Several Marauders crashed the left corner of the Windham goal following a free kick and some started to celebrate but the referees ruled Jaguars senior goalkeeper Preston Neal (three saves) kept the ball from crossing the goal line.
Hanover knotted the score in the 55th minute, when Murphy Hunt received a lateral pass from Jackson Lake and lobbed a shot over Neal and into the back of the Windham goal from about 20 yards out.
Windham led, 1-0, at halftime behind Jack Runde’s 30th-minute goal. The sophomore midfielder received a cross from Max Husson and found the bottom right corner of the Marauders’ net on a low shot.
“I was very satisfied with the way we reacted to being scored on,” Hanover coach Rob Grabill said. “There was not a doubt in my mind that we would be able to tilt the table in the second half and we had some really good, long stretches there. We had our moments after we tied the game and then they got us — made a nice goal on the counter.”
Hanover had a clear possession edge at times in both halves and won the corner-kick battle, 6-4, but struggled to get into the penalty box and test Neal with dangerous shots. Grabill credited the Marauders’ trouble in the attacking third to how Windham played.
“This was a case where we ran into a very highly motivated team playing very well,” Grabill said. “They are very much a final four team and I’ll be shocked if they don’t win.”