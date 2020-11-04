BOW — As tightly contested as Souhegan and Bow played Wednesday’s Division II boys soccer semifinal, you couldn’t blame Falcons coach George Pinkham for his sentiment following his team’s 3-2 victory.
“We had to do everything we could,” he said. “Everything we could to beat them. We scored on a couple of dead balls, great headers. But I didn’t feel comfortable until the final whistle blew.”
Bow advanced to Saturday’s 2 p.m. final at Oyster River of Durham. The Bobcats beat Merrimack Valley 4-1 on Wednesday. (Story, Page B4.)
Despite taking their final lead of the game with 22:01 to play when Zach Anderson scored his second goal of the game, a redirection of a Matt Selleck free kick, the Falcons had to battle to stave off the Sabers.
The pressure Souhegan continued to put on Bow goalkeeper Kyle Martin and the rest of the defense was immense. There was no time to rest on a one-goal lead.
The Falcons were up to the task.
“After we scored that third goal, we were holding on,” Pinkham said. “I dropped one more guy back and tried to keep them in front. But, as you saw, they almost scored a third goal a couple times. … When we went up 2-1, it almost seemed like it made (Souhegan) more energized. They (the Falcons) did not want to lose this game and I can’t give them enough credit.”
The game started with a Miles Drum strike from about 30 yards out that put the Sabers up 1-0 in the sixth minute.
Roughly 18 minutes passed before Bow answered on a Connor Wachsmuth follow, which was also set up by a Selleck free kick from the right side of the pitch.
Anderson broke the halftime tie with his first goal of the game in the 43rd minute that was the result of a cleaned-up rebound. The junior forward appeared to always be in the right place at the right time for the Falcons offense.
“Particularly on free kicks and long throws, we say we have a target man but everybody else comes in the back,” Pinkham said. “Finally, (Anderson) is just waiting and waiting. Our third goal (Anderson’s second), what a header.”
Alex Lin tied things at two goals apiece with 35:14 remaining in the match, setting the stage for Anderson’s game-winner 13 minutes later.
The Bow seniors will be making their first trip to the Division II final after three straight years of getting eliminated in the semifinal round. The Falcons last played for a state title in 2013, when it reached the Division III championship.
The Falcons won the Division III championship in the two previous years, 2012 and 2011.
“We get to play another game,” Pinkham said. “Happy for these guys because of what they went through their freshman, sophomore and junior years. In the three years we gave up two goals in the losses. We lost on penalty kicks when it was 0-0 and then lost 1-0, 1-0. We’ve got to bring our A-game to finish the job this time.”