DURHAM — There was no question with whom Merrimack Valley High School coach Kevin Fuller aimed to shut down on the opposing side of Wednesday afternoon’s Division II boys soccer semifinal against Oyster River.
But slowing down — never mind stopping — Oyster River senior Caden Leader has been a problem all season, and Wednesday was no exception.
Leader scored two goals in the first half to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead, and he buried a shot in the second half to finish off his hat trick during Oyster River’s 4-1 victory over the Pride.
“He’s just great on the ball, he can hit from anywhere,” Fuller said. “Just his ability to create space and open other guys is just a huge thing for that team. He’s just a quality player.”
The win means Oyster River (11-3-1) moves on to its first Division II championship game since back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015. The Bobcats will host Bow for the crown on Saturday, after the Falcons advanced with a 3-2 victory over Souhegan.
“It feels great,” Leader said. “Everything we’ve been working for all season, and even all quarantine, it’s great that we were able to do something with this and put it all to use in the final. Hopefully we can.”
Oyster River coach Akan Ekanem was loosely part of the program when Oyster River won the championship in 2015 under then-coach Charlie Crull. Ekanem took over the program the next season, and the Bobcats have progressed a round each season in the tournament since. Oyster River lost to Lebanon in last year’s semifinals.
“Every year we’ve built to the next level and we’ve stuck together and have done such a good job of working together,” Ekanam said. “I promised Charlie when I took over that we’d get back. It’s taken us a few years, but we’re back there now.”
Leader was given a golden opportunity that he knew he couldn’t let slip by early in the game, when he charged after a rebound, got tangled up with Merrimack Valley goalie Mason Boudreau, and was awarded a penalty kick. Leader beat Boudreau to give Oyster River a 1-0 lead just 4:11 into the game.
“I was like ‘I got to tuck this away’. It was a big momentum changer, especially in the first five minutes,” Leader said. “That was such a huge goal to start off the semifinals.”
Oyster River’s Ty Dorow scored midway through the half and Leader followed with a breakaway goal four minutes later to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead with 15 minutes left in the first half.
Merrimack Valley’s Jesse Dietz scored with 15 minutes left in regulation, but Leader finished off the game in style with a 30-yard blast to the right corner.
“Caden did everything we needed him to,” Ekanum said. “He can work back to goal, front to goal; it’s almost like radar. It’s great having a weapon like Caden. In my opinion, he’s the best player out there.”