RAYMOND — As the stakes increase, so goes the premium on execution and capitalization. Those sentiments were adopted early and often by the Trinity High of Manchester boys soccer team in its 5-0 drubbing of Raymond in Wednesday’s Division III semifinals.
The Pioneers used mistakes by the Rams to score four times in the first 30 minutes, including one score in the game’s opening minute, on the way to their route. Trinity will now host Gilford in Saturday’s D-III title game (scheduled for 2 p.m.), a contest the Pioneers will return to for the first time since 2018.
“We were just in the right place at the right time,” Trinity coach Chris Morgan said. “We’ve had many, many opportunities this season and it’s nice to see us finish some tonight.”
Colin McHugh scored twice to lead the Pioneers, who also got tallies from Nathan Meeker, Nathan Shipman and Eamon Lapalme. McHugh’s pair kicked off the scoring for Trinity, but his goal off a botched clearance seconds into the game set the tone. The senior was the lone obstacle between the Raymond keeper getting the ball away and the attempt to clear landed right on McHugh’s foot.
“I ran up the field and was ready for him to just boot it,” McHugh said. “The goalie just made a bad error, I was there and I finished it off.”
Two of the next three Trinity strikes came by way of Raymond lapses. The Pioneers’ aggressive style of play allowed them to get Raymond on its toes while forcing the Rams into undesirable panic situations.
“We learned within the first couple games that we were struggling with keeping focus at the beginning of games,” said Meeker, who scored his goal in the 29th minute off a penalty kick following a Raymond takedown in the box. “We changed our warmup time so that we come out full throttle to put on the pressure and just keep it up.”
The Pioneers’ style also kept the Rams out of the offensive zone for the majority of the first half while holding them without a shot over the first 40 minutes. T
Trinity keeper Anthony DiZillo’s save on a point-blank blast from Ryan Kirkpatrick in the opening minutes of the second half was the only stop the senior needed to make for the shutout.
Even with the early lead, Trinity acted as if it was behind. The ability to reel things back in and execute like the Pioneers did Wednesday is something they’ve hung their hat on all year and improved upon from years past.
“We’ve had problems staying disciplined the last couple of years,” said Meeker, one of five seniors Trinity carries. “This year we really wanted to focus on strictly soccer. Last year we would let bad calls take us out of stride. Just staying focused on soccer has worked out really well.”
Saturday’s final will present Morgan and the Pioneers with plenty of unknowns considering a usual regular-season meeting with Gilford did not happen due to regional scheduling amid COVID-19.
“Our guys are hungry and we’re ready,” Morgan said. “I’ve never seen (Gilford) play. It’s odd, but the whole thing has been odd this year. … We’ll get out there and play our game in what is kind of a pick-up game, I guess you could call it. We just get out there, play and hope for the best.”
Division III
Gilford 1, Hopkinton 0: A penalty kick with 20 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference.
Division IV
Sunapee 3, Pittsfield 2: Parker Reed’s direct kick from 35 yards out with less than three minutes to play was the winner for the Lakers, who earned the right to host Littleton on Saturday in the Division IV final. It’s the third straight final for Sunapee, which won the crown in 2018.
The goal was Reed’s second of the game. Sam Kress also scored for Sunapee.
Ben Stopryo and Parker Clark scored for Pittsfield.