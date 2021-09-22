Moving to Hanover from Nantucket, Mass., ahead of his freshman year at Hanover High School was an overwhelming experience for Eric Ringer — until he met Charlie Adams.
As a senior captain this fall, Ringer is living up to the example Adams, who now plays at Brown University, set as a leader both on the field and in the locker room.
Adams, who graduated in 2020 as Hanover’s all-time leader in goals (64) and assists (54), became a mentor to Ringer over their two years playing together.
“The first week of preseason, Charlie invited me over. .. I was so glad to at least make one connection in Hanover,” Ringer said. “That connection served me well the rest of time in high school. He’s a great leader, a great teammate. He was the perfect captain.”
Like Adams, Ringer said he strives to be the hardest-working player on the field and an inclusive captain who can be strict when needed.
Ringer spent this past summer following the Villanova men’s soccer team’s summer workout program, which he found online. During the first weeks of preseason this summer, Ringer got to know Hanover’s new players and explained that they could come to him whenever they needed anything.
“He does it in a very low-key way but he’s always talking, just having conversations — nothing big — and it doesn’t even look intentional,” Hanover coach Rob Grabill said of Ringer. “(Like), ‘Hey, you’re part of this.’ That inclusion, you can imagine what it does for team chemistry.”
Grabill said Ringer leads by example while senior center back Palmer Okai is the vocal captain. Ringer likes to show his teammates how to execute practice drills by doing them correctly himself. When Ringer (four goals, four assists) scores in a game, he celebrates by turning around and heading back to the midfield circle, Grabill said.
Ringer, who Grabill said glues Hanover together on the field, and classmate Jacob Kubik-Pauw are the only remaining players from Hanover’s 2019 NHIAA Division I championship team.
“Eric lets all of his actions speak for him on the field,” Grabill said. “He’s a very dynamic player. He can take people on. He’s a great finisher, a great shooter, a great crosser. He takes our free kicks. ... He also makes sure that cliques don’t develop within the team. We’ve got, in addition to eight senior starters, eight sophomores and three freshmen.
“We’re rebuilding on the fly even though we have this epic group of seniors. Eric just stitches the whole thing together.”
Ringer began his career at Hanover as a center midfielder playing alongside Adams but, now with an abundance of talent at that position, Grabill changed the team’s formation to a 4-3-3 and moved Ringer to right wing. Senior dynamic scorer Oscar Miller is Hanover’s striker and Kubik-Pauw plays left wing.
Kubik-Pauw, Miller and Ringer have combined for seven goals and eight assists over Hanover’s 6-2-1 start.
“Our top three guys — strikers, wingers — we definitely are creating a lot of opportunities,” Ringer said. “It’s fun to see that happen. I love getting on the scoreboard and making a difference in the game.”
Between his quiet leadership, work ethic and on-field skill, Ringer is a dream player, Grabill said.
“Sometimes you have a player who works incredibly hard or players who are very talented,” Grabill said. “When you have it all in one package, it lifts everybody else on the team up.”