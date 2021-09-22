WINDHAM HIGH SCHOOL triplets Ryan, Sam and Max Husson grew up in a soccer family, so some of their earliest memories can fondly be traced back to starting off playing soccer as small children.
“I just remember playing pee wee soccer, all of us running around with jerseys with countries’ names and playing with little pug nets and being coached by my father,” said Sam Husson. “It was always nice to have two other people to pass the ball around. It’s nice to have that chemistry on the field here.
“We have fights here and there, but we’ve always gotten along pretty well.”
Fast forward a few years, and the Hussons were all starters as sophomores when Windham won its first Division I championship with a 3-0 victory over Winnacunnet in last fall’s title game. They’ve come back as juniors for this year’s title defense, helping the Jaguars get out to a 5-1-2 start, which included Tuesday’s 2-2 tie at Portsmouth.
“It’s just great to have people to work with that you’ve known for so long and they know your talents, know your weaknesses and they come to challenge you more than anyone else can,’’ Max Husson said.
The Hussons were immediately ingrained with soccer after their father, Joe, played goalie, and their older sister, Abby, currently a freshman playing soccer at St. John Fisher College (Rochester, N.Y.), also played soccer with them. Joe and Kari’s youngest child, Meghan, is a freshman on the Windham girls team.
“Having all of us being on different parts of the field, that’s what makes it wicked easy for us to connect with one another, and that’s how this team can be successful through the middle of the field,” Ryan Husson said.
The beauty for Windham coach Mike Hachey is that the Hussons play three different positions to help funnel the ball across the field, beginning with Sam in the backfield. Ryan controls the midfield, while Max is a finisher up front as a forward.
With Portsmouth (2-4-1) ahead 1-0 late in regulation, Ryan Husson found Dom Picciano to tie the game at 1-1. Max Husson followed with a goal two minutes later to give Windham a 2-1 lead.
“They play three separate positions all over the field, so there is a connection there obviously,” Hachey said. “They’re very different players; different personalities. They’re each great individually, but the key thing they have in common is a competitive drive.”
Windham had to rally after Portsmouth freshman Ben Purcell scored his first goal midway through the first half. Diego Trevino scored in the final minutes of regulation to send the game into a pair of scoreless overtimes.
In Sam Husson’s case, his teammates felt so strongly about his leadership that they voted him a captain as a junior along with classmate and goalie Kyle Gschwend (10 saves against Portsmouth), and seniors Dylan Goutas and Mason Pfeifer.
“He stepped up last year,” Hachey said. “He ran our center back three and brought us to a state title. He clearly has the respect of the coaches and teammates and gets the job done.”
Sam is technically the oldest of the group, having been born a few minutes before his brothers. He describes himself and Max as having quiet and reserved personalities, while Ryan is the most outgoing of the bunch.
No matter any differences, the bond among the brothers has always been strong, and their focus this fall is to help Windham successfully defend its title in the fall. The Jaguars’ only loss this season came via a 4-3 decision to undefeated Nashua South.
“Today was frustrating, but most of us have been playing together for eight-plus years and will bounce back,” Sam Husson said. “Hopefully this was a wake-up call and next team we play we’ll bury them.”