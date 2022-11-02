MANCHESTER — The Mascoma Valley boys soccer team on Wednesday finally got past Campbell and reached the program’s first state championship game.
Mascoma scored early at Chabot-McDonough Field, withstood a late Cougars flurry and received a standout effort from its goalie in its 2-1 NHIAA Division III semifinal triumph.
The third-seeded Royals (16-2-1) will face top-seeded Gilford in the Division III final Sunday at 1 p.m. back at Chabot-McDonough Field. Gilford beat Belmont 4-0 in Wednesday night’s late semifinal.
Second-seeded Campbell (16-3) knocked Mascoma out of the playoffs last year and in 2019.
“We knew that was a good side there, we knew they were quality,” Mascoma coach Ryan Limero said of the Cougars. “We were the underdog and I just told my guys to fight.”
The Cougars’ late flurry led to freshman Nathan Roche’s goal that came inside the final five minutes, pulling them within one. Campbell’s last chance to pull even came on senior back Ethan Wallenmaier’s shot from inside the penalty box that went over the crossbar with about a minute remaining.
Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Fav-reau made 10 saves for the Royals, including two diving saves and one leaping stop.
Mascoma senior midfielder Grant Suttie opened the game’s scoring with his goal on a low shot from about 25 yards out.
From there, the Royals withstood Campbell’s heavy pressure and created most of their offense through counterattacks led by sophomore Tanner Moulton.
“I think as the game progressed, we realized we could kind of get them on the counter,” Limero said. “The defense hung in there. ... A lot of plays that you can kind of pinpoint that were really crucial there.”
The Cougars, who reached last year’s D-III final, logged 16 shots and drew six corner-kick opportunities, five of which came in the second half. Mascoma had 15 shots and three corner kicks.
Cougars coach Brian Henderson said he did not feel his team played its best. Campbell was too sloppy at times in the back, turned the ball over too much, struggled passing and did not test Favreau with enough dangerous shots, he said.
“I think the final third was kind of deadly for us today,” Henderson said. “Our buildup, our possession was good. When it comes to finishing, just not enough quality chances. We had a lot of crosses, throws — I don’t know how many corners and throws went through the box and we can’t get on the end of it.”
About two minutes before Roche put Campbell on the board, junior James Thomas built Mascoma a 2-0 lead with his goal from inside the box. Thomas received a cross then held possession and picked his spot while challenging a Cougars defender before tucking the ball inside the near post.
Campbell sophomore goalie Jack Bourque made four saves.
“We knew we could score first and we just had to hold them off,” Suttie said. “We just had to build on our momentum.”
Gilford 4, Belmont 0
Thomas Donnelly’s hat-trick performance led the Golden Eagles to their first state final since 2020 and 26th overall.
Donnelly, a senior forward, opened the game’s scoring in the eighth minute before notching two second-half goals. He built a 3-0 Gilford lead in the 54th minute on a header from inside the penalty box and scored again 11 minutes later to complete the hat trick.
Junior midfielder Haukur Karlsson gave Gilford its 2-0 halftime lead with his goal in the 36th minute. The shutout marked Gilford’s 14th of the season and third straight of the playoffs. Eagles goalie Caleb Giovanditto made two saves.
Belmont senior goalie Jacobb Bivens made seven saves.