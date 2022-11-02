Above, Nashua South’s Santiago Somorrostro, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team’s first goal in Wednesday night’s 3-0 Division I state semifinal victory over Manchester Central in Exeter.
EXETER — The offenses for both the Manchester Central and Nashua South boys soccer teams were firing away early and often in Wednesday night’s Division I semifinal matchup, but Central goalie Jeyson Lopez and South goalie Ansh Khanna were playing like they were trying to outduel each other.
Both netminders turned in some spectacular saves throughout the night to keep the game scoreless until the final minutes.
That’s when defending Division I champion South finally broke through — in a big way — and now the Purple Panthers have a chance at a repeat.
Junior Santiago Somorrostro scored in the 77th minute to open the floodgates on No. 6 Central toward a 3-0 victory for second-seeded South at Exeter High. South (16-3) returns to Exeter on Sunday (1 p.m.) looking for back-to-back titles when it plays No. 5 Hanover, which beat No. 1 Windham 3-0 in the late semifinal, in Sunday’s Division I title game.
“The first half, we had energy, but we really weren’t in it until halftime and we got a talk from our coach that we had to pick it up,” Somorrostro said. “Slowly throughout the half, the chances started coming.”
Somorrostro scored his second goal following Rory Olsen’s goal, with both coming in the final minute of regulation.
“You start asking how many times are we going to hit the keeper? How many times are we going miss the net?” Somorrostro said. “Finally we broke through. It was great.”
The Purple Panthers won last year’s title with a 3-2 win over Hanover.
“There were a lot of nerves from my boys, especially in the first 10 to 15 minutes, they had no energy and we’re just flat,” South coach Tom Bellen said. “We started creeping back, creeping back and got good chances at the end. We had chances earlier to bury a couple too. This game really could’ve been 6-6.”
Khanna made the majority of his 11 saves in the first half, matching the play of Lopez (eight saves).
After stopping great chances by Central’s Celestin Bulose and Anzuruni Ilunga late in the first half, Khanna stuffed a header by Pince Ojha off Jules Pierre’s corner kick 14 minutes into the second half.
“It’s what I do in practice,” said Khanna. “I don’t think, I just go out there and do my stuff, and I think I played pretty well today.”
Lopez kept Central (13-5-1) tied despite relentless pressure in the final 25 minutes of regulation. Lopez stopped a pair of blasts by Somorrostro to keep it scoreless with 10 minutes remaining.
Somorrostro had been dominating the offensive pressure most of the night and finally capitalized with a dart past Lopez off an assist from Joona Hantula to give South a 1-0 lead.
Jadiel Bomfim found Olsen two minutes later, and Somorrostro put the final stamp on the win.
“Each team had about 25 chances, and once they broke through, we knew it was over. There wasn’t much time left,” Central coach Chris LaBerge said.
“It was a pretty exciting high school soccer game. I’m disappointed, but it was a great game.”
Hanover 3, Windham 0
Junior Ryder Hayes netted a pair of first half goals to lead Hanover.
The win sets up a rematch of last year’s championship game between Hanover (16-4) and defending Division I champion Nashua South.South beat Hanover, 3-2, in last year’s title game.
The Bears won Division I championships in 2013 and 2019.
Hanover jumped out to a 1-0 on Hayes’ goal with 31:45 left in the first half.
Hayes added his second goal off a penalty kick with 6:12 left in the half to give Hanover its 2-0 cushion. Zach Tracy added Hanover’s final goal late in regulation.