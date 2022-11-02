EXETER — The offenses for both the Manchester Central and Nashua South boys soccer teams were firing away early and often in Wednesday night’s Division I semifinal matchup, but Central goalie Jeyson Lopez and South goalie Ansh Khanna were playing like they were trying to outduel each other.

Both netminders turned in some spectacular saves throughout the night to keep the game scoreless until the final minutes.