EXETER — On a team that features nine seniors who played in the past two Division II state finals, it was a freshman who broke through for the Oyster River boys soccer team in Thursday night’s semifinal against ConVal.
Then senior Hunter Perry took care of the rest and his team headed to a third straight title game as a result.
Max Scopel’s goal in the 56th minutes broke a scoreless tie, while Perry added a pair of goals later in the second half to lift second-seeded Oyster River to a 3-0 victory over No. 3 ConVal at Exeter High School.
“(Scopel’s) goal gave us the biggest boost of momentum of all time, especially since it was such a great goal by Max,” Perry said. “That goal and our defensive tenacity just buried them away.”
Oyster River (14-2-2) returns to Exeter for Sunday’s Division II championship game (4:30 p.m.) against No. 1 Kingswood, which beat No. 5 Hollis-Brookline 2-1 in Thursday’s late semifinal.
The Bobcats had a split decision in the past title games, beating Bow in double overtime, 1-0, in 2020, and losing 1-0 to Lebanon last year.
“It took us awhile to break them down and wear them out, but we scored and just went at them,” OR coach Akan Ekanem said. “We had some great chances, but they did too and thankfully they weren’t able to bury them.”
ConVal (14-4) hit the crossbar twice in the first half and the Cougars made Oyster River goalie Kyle Butts work to make the majority of his eight saves in the half.
Goalie Wyatt Beaulieu (five saves) also came up with some big stops, but Oyster River’s pressure became overwhelming and Scopel capitalized with 23:47 left in regulation.
“It might have been a deflection, but who knows?” said Scopel. “It went in and that’s all that matters and that got us going.”
Perry scored his first goal with 14 minutes left in regulation and tacked on another two minutes later.
“We had our chances,” ConVal coach Scott Daniels said. “We just didn’t convert today. They finished their chances and we didn’t.”
Perry said the big-game experience of Oyster River has been invaluable and he’s hoping it’ll help in his final game on Sunday.
“I’m super excited,” Perry said. “I’m ready to give it my all.”
Kingswood 2, Hollis-Brookline 1: Dom Alberto’s goal from 30 yards out 12 minutes into the second half broke a tie and was enough to lift top-seeded Kingswood. Nathan Cloos also scored for Kingswood. Ben Dufoe scored for the Cavaliers.
Hollis-Brookline took a 1-0 lead when Dufoe buried a Hunter Crew cross with 11:12 left in the first half. Cloos tied the game at 1-1 with 3:37 left in the first half.
Kingswood goalie Caleb Russo made eight saves, while Hollis-Brookline goalie John Summer made eight.