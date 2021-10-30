It wasn’t 11-0 like their first-round tournament game, but the third-seeded Campbell Cougars played well in a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Mascoma Valley in a Division III boys soccer quarterfinal Friday in Litchfield.
Conor Donaghey’s first-half goal was the difference.
“We knew this would be a battle,” said Cougars coach Brian Henderson. “This is the playoffs. It was good of our boys to get a lead and maintain it.”
Campbell will face 10th-seeded Bishop Brady on Monday in the semifinals at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia.
Donaghey’s goal, at at the 27-minute mark, came after he outraced Mascoma goalie Isaiah Hogan to a loose ball in the box and booted it to the goalie’s right.
Hogan finished with seven saves, to three for Campbell goalie Jackson Noury. One of Noury’s stops was a beauty, denying Zach Thompson’s first-half blast headed for the corner of the net.
Both Donaghey and Noury are seniors, part of a 12-senior squad.
“We are an experienced, veteran group,” said Henderson. “And we’re balanced. Not weak in any area.”
Division II
Lebanon 1, Bow 1 (Lebanon advances on penalty kicks): In Lebanon, the Raiders won the battle of penalty kicks to advance to the Division II semifinals.
Daniel Mladek (first), Griffin Gamache (second) and Ryan Oliveira (fourth) scored on the penalty kicks for Lebanon.
Lebanon goalkeeper Easton Wykes, who began the season as the team’s manager but was thrust into full-time duty when senior goalkeeper Colbie Delisle broke his fibula and ankle midway through the year, saved Bow’s first, second and fourth penalty attempts
In regulation, Noah Leuchtenberger, on a 55-yard free kick, scored for Bow in the 18th minute.
Lebanon tied it in the 35th minute when John Bieszczad’s throw-in from the left sideline was flicked on by Krists Putans to Nick Brill, who settled and smashed a shot into the upper right corner.
Bow’s goal was its only shot on goal. Falcons goalie Aaron Barrieu made a host of great saves as Lebanon finished with a 22-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Division I
Hanover 2, Pinkerton 0: In Hanover, the Marauders (14-3-1) scored early in each half to advance to the Division I semifinals for a fourth straight season.
Hanover will face Manchester Central on Monday at Stellos Stadium.
Senior Oscar Miller gave Hanover a 1-0 lead at 6:30 of the first half. Defender Luke Ives played a long lead pass from the defensive end, and Miller made a brilliant run to reach the ball just ahead of charging Pinkerton goalkeeper Will Paginini, hitting a first-time shot into the vacated net for his seventh goal of the season.
Hanover outshot Pinkerton 10-1 in the first half, but didn’t add to its lead until the second minute of the second half.
Winger Jacob Kubik-Pauw centered a ball into the Pinkerton penalty area, which deflected off of Miller and fell to Murphy Hunt, who buried the ball for his seventh goal and a 2-0 lead.
Pinkerton pushed back hard, and forced Hanover goalie Ty Nolon to make spectacular saves on shots by Astros striker Landan Villaneuve and midfielder Nate Hall. Nolon recorded his sixth shutout of the season.
Hanover dominated the remainder of the second half, launching 15 shots. Paginini finished the game with 13 saves, many of them point blank.
Hanover coach Rob Grabill praised the work of his seniors, including Miller, Hunt, wingers Kubik-Pauw and Eric Ringer, and defenders Luke Ives and Connor Hamlin.
”This is the time of year for seniors to step up, and ours did in a big way today.”