Bishop Brady High School seems to hold a special allure for Brendan Johnson.
Johnson, who grew up in Weare, attended Bishop Brady, and returned to the school as an assistant football coach when he graduated from Endicott College. Now he’s Bishop Brady’s varsity football coach.
The school announced last week that Johnson will replace Tony Johnson (no relation) as the school’s football coach. Tony Johnson will remain as Bishop Brady’s athletic director.
“When Tony stepped down, he asked if I would be interested in the job, and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Brendan Johnson said. “So then we went from there. A lot of my role at Endicott was being a player/coach. I feel that I have a deep understanding of the game. I really enjoy it.
“My main goal is to try to make you a better person, a better man and a better teammate. You’re going to learn about football along the way, obviously, but there are bigger things that come from playing football. I owe a lot of who I am today to the game of football.”
Johnson, 24, played basketball and football for Bishop Brady, and then played both sports at Endicott. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant football coach at Bishop Brady.
“I was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach … I did DBs, too,” Brendan Johnson said. “Getting a staff together, people you trust and can depend on, is one challenge. Another challenge is seeing what the numbers are next year (roster size). Even when I was a senior at Brady, we had 28 kids on the team and that number is the most the program has had since then. We’ve been in the low, low 20s the last two seasons. That makes things tough.”
Tony Johnson spent two seasons as Bishop Brady’s head coach. He previously served as the coach and athletic director at Bishop Guertin High School, and the football coach at Worcester (Mass.) Academy. He guided BG, his alma mater, to six state championships in 18 seasons.
“I’ve been coaching for 33 years and loved every minute of it,” Tony Johnson said. “I’m just tired. I knew it was time to step down. Brendan’s a great kid. He’s been our offensive coordinator the last two years and he’ll do a great job.”