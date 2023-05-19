Brewster Academy will compete in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference starting with the 2023-24 season.
Brewster, a prep school located in Wolfeboro, previously competed in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC), an independent prep school league in New England not affiliated with an NFHS state association. Brewster has won 10 NEPSAC regular season championships and seven conference tournaments.
"We are extremely excited to be joining the premier high school basketball league in the nation, the NIBC," Brewster Academy coach Jason Smith said in a statement. "We are very grateful for this opportunity and humbled to be included with this selective group of elite programs and institutions."
The NIBC includes schools from nine states and its rules stipulate that all players must be in grades 9-12. Brewster will continue to put a AAA Prep team in the NEPSAC that includes postgraduate players.
In addition to Brewster, the NIBC includes the following schools: AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana), Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina), Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York ), Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia), Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) and Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah).
Brewster products regularly go on to Division I college careers. Notable grads include current NBA star Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.